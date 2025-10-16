Ayushmann Khurrana bites into horror, comedy, and chaos in 'Thamma'

When you having a chat with Ayushmann Khurrana, he doesn’t strike you as the kind of guy who spends his nights fighting mythical creatures on misty mountaintops or jumping across rooftops. Yet, here he is, describing how he was flung across the mountains in Ooty by a bear that didn’t exist.

“That was crazy,” he laughs, recalling a scene from his upcoming film Thamma. “And, of course, it was funny because there was no real bear there."

Just Ayushmann pretending while the VFX team does their magic later.

This is how the actor's latest cinematic adventure is going to look like when it releases next week on October 21. Thamma, the newest entry in the Maddock horror comedy universe (yes, that's what everyone's now calling it), is less about jump scares and more about jump cuts from horror to romance to full-blown absurdity. And Ayushmann seems to be relishing every bite of it.

“We were discussing this subject for almost four or five years,” he says. “It’s a genesis story, a new chapter. Something completely different from what I’ve done before.”

But if you’ve seen Stree, Bhediya, or Munjya, you already know the Maddock template; folklore wrapped in meta-humour, a bit of social commentary, and just enough spook to make you jump before you laugh. But Thamma goes a step further with folklore and romance.

Though billed as a vampire story, Ayushmann insists it’s “very Indianized.” “We’ve taken inspiration from our own folklore, the Betals of Indian mythology,” he explains. “Thamma is the most powerful Betal. But it’s not just a monster movie; it’s about a regular guy who suddenly finds himself with the superpowers, and he has no idea how to handle them.”

And there's romance and action too. Ayushmann adds. “We’ve managed to pack a lot in these two and a half hours. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

For an actor who built his reputation on grounded, slice-of-life performances — Vicky Donor, Article 15, Andhadhun — Ayushmann venturing into high-concept fantasy feels like a sharp left turn.

“I’ve done realistic films for the last decade,” he admits. “But this — jumping from one building to another — it’s completely new."

Maybe An Action Hero (2022) gave him a little taste of action, though he calls Thamma “fantastical” and “not my alley.” His tone, however, suggests he’s secretly thrilled to have stepped off the beaten path.

Chemistry, chaos, and co-stars

One of the most exciting aspects of Thamma is its eclectic cast. Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns up as what Ayushmann describes as “a joker-like villain — funny and deceptive.”

“This is my first film with Rashmika,” he says. “She’s such a bright, happy energy. You can feel it on set. And Nawaz is one of the most talented actors in our country. He’s having fun with his role. Then there’s Paresh Rawal, the master of comedy. Working with him again after Dream Girl 2 was such a joy.”

With that cast, you get the sense that Thamma’s set was as much a playground as a workplace, though a rather intense one. The team wrapped the entire shoot in just 55 days, which Ayushmann describes as “a boot camp.”

“We were a passionate bunch of people, trying to make something extraordinary,” he says.

And, apparently, no Maddock production is complete without a wink at contemporary culture. When the trailer for Thamma dropped, we were quick to spot a snippet of the viral track “Dame Un Grrr” — and wondered if the filmmakers had lost their collective minds.

“That was a last-minute addition,” Ayushmann reveals. “It was Dinesh's (Vijan) idea to include it. It was trending, and it helps Gen Z and Gen Alpha connect.”

When you make a film about Betals, it’s only natural to wonder if you believe in the paranormal. Ayushmann, ever the rationalist, plays it safe: “Till the time you experience one, you don’t believe it.”

But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t had his moment of midnight terror. “I was once shooting in Himachal, staying at this vintage hotel,” he recalls. “There was a knock coming from inside the room. Turns out it was from the cupboard. I got spooked, switched on the lights, and said out loud, ‘Whoever you are, I don’t want to trouble you, and I ask the same from you.’ And it stopped.”

It works; Putting out your thoughts, whatever they are.

Maybe that’s the lesson of Thamma too: make peace with the ghosts, or age old vampires and they’ll let you be.

When asked what the film taught him, Ayushmann’s answer turns surprisingly introspective.

“It taught me self-expression without motivation,” he says. “In a realistic film, you react to real people, real emotions. But here, you’re acting opposite imaginary entities. You have to imagine the fear, the danger. It’s all in your head. So, your imagination goes wild and you need to pump yourself.”

So, will we see more of Ayushmann in the MHU? “I’m an intrinsic part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe now," he says. "Sequels, cameos — it’s all happening. I think it’s going to stay forever.”