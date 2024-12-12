Ayushmann Khurrana begins shooting for horror comedy 'Thama'

Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also part of the project
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to team up with Rashmika Mandanna for upcoming movie Thama.
He shared a glimpse of the warm welcome he received on his first day on set.
Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Khurrana posted a picture of a special welcome card from the makers, which introduced him as the lead in Maddock Films' "horror-comedy universe".
The card read, "Dear Ayushmann, It's fang-tastic to have you on board Maddock's horror comedy universe. Who better than 'Ayushmann' to play the 'un-dead' Thama? We believe this is a role you will love to sink your teeth into! Best wishes, DV."
In another story, the Bala actor shared a note from a crew member who expressed excitement about starting the project. The note read, "Good morning sir, Yeahh Finally it's Thama Day...we are so excited to start this Thama journey with you...Hope you have a great first day with us...Let's make good memories..."
In the film, Khurrana will share screen space with Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Sharing his happiness on headlining the horror comedy universe, the Bala star in a press note said, "I'm excited that Dinesh Vijan feels this is the best time for me to enter his blockbuster horror comedy universe in and as Thama. After Stree 2 became the all-time biggest Bollywood film in the history of Hindi cinema, I am thrilled to be part of this universe's legacy as it moves forward and also feel responsible for giving audiences a theatrical experience that they will remember for years to come."
Director Aditya Sarpotdar, of Munjya fame, has come on board to helm the film.
