Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' crosses Dh50 million at worldwide box office in four days

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has crossed Rs 130 crore, almost Dh50 million, at the worldwide box office within four days of its theatrical release.

The film, which also stars Disha Patani, continued its strong run on Monday after benefiting from the Independence Day weekend in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9.25 crore in India on its fourth day, taking its domestic net collection to more than Rs 91 crore by Tuesday morning.

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The sequel has now crossed Rs 130 crore in worldwide gross collections and is approaching the Rs 100 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

According to the Times of India, Awarapan 2 opened with Rs 22 crore in India before seeing a significant jump over the weekend. By its second day, the film had already crossed Rs 66 crore worldwide.

The film has also maintained a sizeable lead over Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, which released around the same period. While Awarapan 2 continued to draw audiences into its first weekday, Batwara 1947 saw its collections decline sharply on Monday.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The original was not a major theatrical success when it was released but developed a cult following over the years, particularly for its music and Hashmi's performance.

The sequel's opening also quickly surpassed the original film's entire theatrical run. Its performance marks one of Hashmi's strongest solo box-office outings in recent years.

Awarapan 2 stars Hashmi and Patani alongside Shabana Azmi and was released in cinemas on August 14.