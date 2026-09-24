'Avengers: Endgame Encore' will no longer be released in Kuwait, VOX Cinemas says

VOX Cinemas has announced that Avengers: Endgame Encore will no longer be released in Kuwait.

In a notice posted by its Kuwait account, the cinema chain apologised to customers and said tickets booked through its website or app would be refunded automatically. Customers who purchased tickets at a VOX Cinemas counter were asked to visit the cinema with proof of purchase to have their refunds processed.

“We sincerely apologise for any disappointment this may cause,” the notice said. VOX did not give a reason for the change.

When a customer asked why the release had been cancelled, VOX Cinemas replied in Arabic that it was due to “circumstances beyond our control.” The cinema chain did not provide further details.

The film is a rerelease of Marvel’s 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. It remains listed for screenings at VOX Cinemas in the UAE.