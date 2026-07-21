Watch: 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer brings back Chris Evans, unveils 'X-Men' crossover

The Avengers are officially back. Marvel Studios has finally dropped the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, offering fans their clearest look yet at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next big-screen outing.

The sneak peek brings together Marvel's biggest heroes as the menacing Doctor Doom sets the stage for a multiverse-spanning war. In the trailer's most jaw-dropping moments, Thor goes head-to-head with Doom and reunites with Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, marking Evans' triumphant return to the MCU for the first time since Avengers: Endgame.

The teaser also officially cements the crossover of several iconic X-Men characters into the main Avengers universe. Building on the multiversal groundwork laid in Deadpool & Wolverine, the trailer highlights appearances from Professor Xavier, Magneto, Mystique, Cyclops and Channing Tatum's Gambit.

The Internet exploded immediately following the drop, with one fan on X writing, “Immediate chills. Marvel is really pulling out all the stops for Doomsday.”

Much of the fan reaction centred on how deeply Steve Rogers had been missed. Following the character's retirement, the Captain America mantle was passed on to Sam Wilson, portrayed by Anthony Mackie. Seeing Evans back on screen alongside Chris Hemsworth inspired a wave of nostalgic excitement, with another fan posting, “Captain is back.”

Story-wise, the film follows Steve Rogers and Thor as they lead an ambitious team of heroes drawn from across the multiverse, aligning alongside the New Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

As teased in the trailer, these combined groups eventually come face-to-face with both the X-Men and Doctor Doom, setting the stage for an explosive collision between worlds.

For now, exact plot details remain carefully under wraps, but the stakes are spelled out loud and clear. Serving as the opening chapter of a two-part multiversal climax, Avengers: Doomsday hits theatres on December 18, 2026, before rolling straight into Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.