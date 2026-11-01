Spot the villain: 'Avengers: Doomsday' stars Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal swap costumes

Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal surprised Marvel fans with a playful costume swap, with the two actors sharing a video in which they trade the looks of their respective Marvel characters, Doctor Doom and Reed Richards.

In an Instagram post captioned, "Victor. Richard. Costume swap!", Downey is seen wearing the classic blue suit and white harness associated with the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards, complete with the iconic '4' insignia.

Pascal, meanwhile, sports a rugged green hoodie and cloak, referencing Downey's Doctor Doom character in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The unexpected wardrobe exchange has generated considerable excitement among fans, with the video attracting millions of likes and prompting multiverse-themed jokes in the comments.

Some fans even dubbed the imagined crossover a glimpse into "Earth 420".

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr)

Downey is set to play the formidable villain Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, while Pascal is widely celebrated for his portrayal of Reed Richards in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four films.

Meanwhile, Downey and Chris Evans recently shared a special Diwali message for their Indian fans. The actors, who will appear as Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers, extended their festive wishes through an exclusive video message.

In the video, the two actors said, "Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another…that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction…Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday …You Bet!"

Although the makers have kept most details of the film's storyline under wraps, Downey's Doctor Doom is expected to emerge as the superheroes' formidable adversary.

The recently released second trailer, unveiled at Disney's D23 fan convention, offers a closer look at the villain and his confrontation with some of Marvel's biggest superhero teams.

The two-minute preview features Doctor Doom facing the Fantastic Four, Avengers and X-Men as they prepare to take on the powerful antagonist.