The final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has attracted 563 million views in its first 24 hours, making it Disney's most-viewed movie trailer and the second-biggest movie trailer launch of all time.

Released on November 23, the trailer surpassed the film's previous trailer, which recorded 503 million views when it debuted in July.

According to Deadline, the latest figures put Avengers: Doomsday behind only Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which remains the record holder with 718.6 million views in one day.

With Marvel films dominating the rankings, here are some of the most-viewed movie trailers in their first 24 hours.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 718.6 million views

Tom Holland's return as Spider-Man broke records when the trailer arrived in March 2026, attracting 718.6 million views in just 24 hours.

The trailer surpassed the previous movie record held by Deadpool & Wolverine, becoming the biggest film trailer launch in history.

Avengers: Doomsday, 563 million views

Marvel's final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday arrived on November 23, just weeks before the film's December 18 release.

The trailer drew 563 million views in its first day, breaking Disney's previous record and becoming the second-most-viewed movie trailer launch.c

Avengers: Doomsday, 503 million views

The film's first official trailer, released in July 2026, also earned a place among the biggest trailer launches.

Featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and the return of several familiar Marvel characters, the trailer recorded 503 million views within 24 hours.

Deadpool & Wolverine, 365 million views

The first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, debuted during the 2024 Super Bowl.

According to Disney, it attracted 365 million views in 24 hours, including views from the television broadcast, setting a new record at the time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, 355.5 million views

Before Deadpool & Wolverine claimed the record, Spider-Man: No Way Home held the top spot with 355.5 million views in August 2021.

The trailer offered fans their first extended look at Tom Holland's third solo Spider-Man film, teasing the return of villains from earlier instalments.

Avengers: Endgame 289 million views

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame drew 289 million views within 24 hours of its release in December 2018.

The trailer showed the aftermath of Thanos's actions in Avengers: Infinity War, as the remaining superheroes prepared for their final confrontation.

With Avengers: Doomsday set for release on December 18, its latest trailer has become another record-breaking moment for Marvel, although Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to hold the all-time title.