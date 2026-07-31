Marvel confirms 33 characters for 'Avengers: Doomsday': Here's who's in

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of Marvel Studios' most anticipated releases, bringing together iconic heroes, newly introduced characters and legendary faces from across Marvel's cinematic history.

Scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 18, 2026, the film is expected to become one of the biggest crossover events since Avengers: Endgame and will play a crucial role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios has gradually revealed official details about the movie through casting announcements, production updates and appearances at major fan events, although much of the story remains tightly guarded.

One of the film's biggest attractions is its enormous ensemble cast. Marvel has officially confirmed 33 characters spanning multiple corners of its cinematic universe, making Avengers: Doomsday one of the studio's largest crossover events to date.

The lineup includes the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, legacy X-Men characters, Talokan warriors and, at the centre of it all, Doctor Doom.

The biggest surprise is Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom rather than Tony Stark, marking one of Marvel Studios' most unexpected casting announcements.

Marvel is also bringing several iconic X-Men characters, including Professor Charles Xavier, Magneto and Cyclops, into the MCU.

The film also features a wide range of Earth-616 heroes, with familiar faces including Thor, Captain America, Black Panther and Loki joining forces alongside the Thunderbolts.

The Fantastic Four are also confirmed to play a major role, while the return of Namor suggests Talokan will also have a part to play in the multiversal conflict.

Although fans continue to speculate that Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Deadpool and Wolverine could appear in the film, none of those characters have been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios as part of the cast.

However, Deadpool's surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con wearing a new grey-and-black suit inspired by his X-Force comic look has fuelled speculation that he could still make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

Joe and Anthony Russo are back behind the camera for Avengers: Doomsday after previously directing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel has confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will continue the Multiverse Saga and lead directly into Avengers: Secret Wars.

Production has continued throughout 2026, with Marvel revealing casting announcements and official updates while keeping the film's story tightly under wraps.

With an expanding cast that includes the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, the return of the Russo brothers behind the camera and Robert Downey Jr.'s transformation into Doctor Doom, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of Marvel Studios' biggest crossover events.

By bringing together characters spanning nearly two decades of Marvel history, the film also has the potential to unite Millennials, Generation Z and Generation Alpha, making it one of the franchise's most cross-generational releases yet.

While many questions remain unanswered, Avengers: Doomsday is set to play a defining role in the MCU's future, with more official reveals expected ahead of its December release.