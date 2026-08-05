'Avengers: Doomsday' ends on major cliffhanger that sets up Secret Wars

Avengers: Doomsday will reportedly leave Marvel fans with plenty to talk about, as the highly anticipated blockbuster is said to end on a major cliffhanger that leads directly into Avengers: Secret Wars.

During an interview with Collider, Anthony Mackie teased the film's ending, saying the story "really pushes the boundaries."

"The cliffhanger at the end, the last moments of the film, it really builds and sets us up for a way for the continuation of the Marvel saga, which is really exciting," Anthony said.

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The actor also hinted that audiences should expect high stakes throughout the film.

"You see these characters, and you see how they're introduced and how they play in the universe moving forward, and no one is safe. Everyone is expendable," he added.

While Marvel Studios has yet to reveal official plot details, Anthony's comments suggest Avengers: Doomsday will end with a major twist that carries directly into Avengers: Secret Wars.

The film brings together some of Marvel's biggest heroes and villains. The lineup includes the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, legacy X Men characters, Talokan warriors and, at the centre of it all, Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow a year later as the conclusion to Marvel's Multiverse Saga.