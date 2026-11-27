A new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday has sparked speculation among Marvel fans that Cillian Murphy could be the actor behind Doctor Doom's mask, despite Robert Downey Jr. being officially confirmed for the role.

The theory began circulating after new footage showed Ian McKellen's Magneto attempting to remove the villain's mask, offering viewers a brief glimpse of the face underneath.

Some fans believe the facial features visible through the mask resemble Murphy more than Downey Jr., prompting questions about whether Marvel could be keeping a surprise casting announcement under wraps.

One X user wrote, "I can clearly say this is not RDJ, it's Cillian Murphy," sharing a clip from the teaser.

Other fans have suggested that the film could feature two versions of Doctor Doom, potentially allowing both actors to portray the Marvel villain.

The speculation comes despite Marvel Studios having confirmed Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom during San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024.

The actor, best known to Marvel fans for playing Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, is returning to the franchise in a completely different role following his character's death in Avengers: Endgame.

Murphy, meanwhile, has previously worked alongside Downey Jr. in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which earned Murphy an Academy Award for Best Actor.

The theory has also attracted scepticism, with some fans questioning why Marvel would announce Downey Jr.'s casting only to reveal another actor behind the mask.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris Evans praised Downey Jr.'s performance as Doctor Doom, highlighting the challenge of portraying a character whose face remains concealed.

Evans said Downey Jr. wears the mask throughout the film, making it more difficult to communicate emotions without relying on facial expressions.

For now, the Cillian Murphy theory remains fan speculation, with neither Marvel Studios nor the actor confirming his involvement in the film.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit UAE cinemas on December 16, 2026.