'Avatar: Fire and Ash' to stream on Disney+ from June 24

The much-awaited sci-fi film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is all set to arrive on Disney+ on June 24, giving fans another chance to return to the world of Pandora, according to Variety.

Directed by James Cameron, the third film in the 'Avatar' franchise follows Jake Sully and his family as they face a dangerous new Na'vi tribe.

The movie stars Sam Worthington along with returning cast members Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion and Edie Falco. Actors Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis also joined the franchise with new roles.

The film released in theatres on December 19 and has already earned around $1.4 billion globally, Variety said. It also became one of Hollywood's biggest films of 2025 to cross the $1 billion mark, joining Disney films 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Zootopia 2'.

With the success of 'Fire and Ash', James Cameron's 'Avatar' films have now become the highest-grossing film trilogy of all time.

The first 'Avatar' film was released in 2009 and became the highest-grossing movie in worldwide box office history with more than $2.9 billion in earnings. Its sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', released in 2022 and collected around $2.3 billion globally.

James Cameron has already planned more films in the franchise. The fourth 'Avatar' movie is expected to release in 2029, while the fifth part is scheduled for 2031. The filmmaker has also shared that the upcoming films will further explore the Sully family and new characters introduced in 'Fire and Ash'.