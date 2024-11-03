Auto News: From EVs to car rental apps, here's what's new in the UAE

Dubai is buzzing like no place else. It’s increasingly becoming the centre for commerce and entertainment—two drivers of economies worldwide and of modern life itself. Cars, motorcycles, and the world of automobiles is one such subject that overlaps these fields, with news surrounding EVs taking centre stage. This week, we will cover the launch of two EV brands and take a closer look at a relatively new car rental app.

Chinese EV brand NIO Launched in the UAE; NIO EL8 goes on sale

NIO, a prominent premium smart electric vehicle manufacturer from China, has introduced its flagship SUV, the NIO EL8, to the UAE—the brand’s first market in the MENA region. This follows the formation of NIO MENA in partnership with CYVN Holdings, Abu Dhabi. Since its founding in 2014, NIO has expanded globally, serving over 598,000 motorists across China and Europe. NIO’s focus on sustainability doesn’t just involve zero-emission vehicles, it also includes battery-swapping technology, and initiatives like Clean Parks, in partnership with UNDP and WWF, to support conservation. NIO’s advanced tech stack features the SkyOS, a platform that manages vehicle functions, from autonomous driving and smart cabins to connectivity and digital cockpits, and NOMI AI system, which has the capabilities to go beyond standard infotainment and navigation functions. The brand will also attempt to address range anxiety with battery swap stations, enabling 3-minute battery replacements across UAE locations.

The newly launched EL8, NIO’s luxury 6-seat SUV features an advanced all-wheel-drive system which employs a 180 kW SiC permanent magnet (front) and 300 kW induction motors (rear) and is claimed to have a 510 km range (WLTP). And with 850 Nm of torque on tap, it is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.1 seconds. It has a sleek exterior design with slim lights and has a cabin populated with sustainable materials and luxuries such as sensory in-car fragrance, ambient lighting, and a premium 23-speaker sound system. How much does it cost? The NIO EL8 is currently priced at Dh359,900. Users can now test-drive the EL8 and preview upcoming EC6, a premium mid-size coupe SUV, and ET5, a mid-size smart electric sedan at convenient locations like Mall of the Emirates and Yas Mall till 6 November 2024.

Vietnamese EV brand VinFast makes UAE debut

Al Tayer Motors has launched the UAE's first VinFast dealership in Dubai’s Al Barsha, focusing on sustainable luxury, at a grand event held at the Bluewaters Forum By Banyan Tree. The new 3S facility spans over 950 square metres, offering a 400 sq.m. showroom, service, and spare parts under one roof. The dealership is part of Al Tayer’s eco-friendly 55,000 sq.m. complex, which is powered by a 660 kW solar system, covering 25% of its energy needs, alongside energy-efficient lighting and cooling.

Alongside the opening of the dealership, the brand also announced the UAE debut of the VinFast VF8. This 2-row electric SUV, styled by Italian design house Pininfarina, features a sporty design, advanced tech, long range, fast charging, and a 10-year warranty. Starting from AED 183,240, the VF8 represents value in the EV segment and is offered in two different trims ECO and PLUS. The VF8 is equipped with an 87.7 kWh battery and a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup. In the ECO trim, it puts out 349 hp (260kW) of peak power and 500 Nm of torque which allows it to get to 100 km/h from a standstill in just 5.9 seconds. The more powerful PLUS model puts out 402 hp (300kW) and 620 Nm of top torque allowing it to get to a ton in under 5.5 seconds.

Both vehicles are capable of being charged from 10 to 70 percent in 31 minutes, but the ECO is expected to have slight edge in terms of range over the PLUS – 493 km vs 476 km. Other VinFast models such as the VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9 will be arriving in 2025.

Auto App Review: Selfdrive