Auto Buzz: A peek into the exciting motoring events and moments in the UAE

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 2:22 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 2:26 PM

Event season in Dubai doesn’t seem to be slowing down even with the scorching sun hitting hard. With exciting new car launches being held and big announcements being made on a weekly basis, it surely is a great time to be an auto enthusiast.

Next-Generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado launched in the UAE

Al-Futtaim Toyota continues the 70-year tradition of bringing some of the most capable 4x4s to the region, with the launch of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in the UAE. The Prado, when first introduced in 1985, brought a lot of the off-road prowess, reliability and utility of its famed bigger brother in a more compact, lightweight package…and now we have a new one for 2024!

Toyota has gone old-school with the new Prado giving it a properly boxy silhouette. It is built on the same body-on-frame Toyota New Global Architecture GA-F platform as the LC300 Series offering greater rigidity, superior handling and ride characteristics than its predecessor. As for powertrains, both the long-serving 2.7-litre 4-cylinder and 4.0-litre V6 motors have been replaced by a turbocharged 2.4-litre inline 4-cylinder across the range. It produces 267 horses and 430 Nm of torque and is paired with an 8-speed automatic. It is also the first to be equipped with Electric Power Steering (EPS). The all-new Prado’s technologically advanced, all-terrain system is equipped with an easy-to-use four-wheel drive unit with two differential locking systems, a Crawl Control mode and a new AUTO mode that can adjust to various road conditions such as sand, rock, dirt, and mud.

The new interior prioritises safety, durability, and ergonomics. Strong horizontal lines help create an open cabin with good outward visibility. Switches feature unified toggle or push controls for ease of use. Leather upholstery is available, but even the fabric seats seem nice to touch. Keeping convenience in mind, the new cabin is equipped with wireless charging, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch instrument screen, a colour Head-Up Display, a tri-zone automatic A/C with rear vents, a 10-speaker sound system, multi-adjustable power and ventilated front and second row seats.

A comprehensive array of safety features is also available including 8 airbags, a 3D-Multi Terrain Monitor (3D-MTM) with an underfloor view, Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Downhill Assist Control (DAC) etc. It is available in eight distinctive exterior colours such as bronze, smoky blue and even a newly developed sand colour; and it can be matched with one of two 18-inch alloy wheel designs. Meanwhile, the interior is available in a choice of colours, including “Dark Chestnut, Black, or Chateau”.

Prices start at DH199,000 for the base TXR model, going all the way to Dh254,900 for the Adventure 1st Edition.

Dubai Police Expands its Fleet with Geely Tugella

The Dubai Police have added the Geely Tugella to their fleet of traffic patrol vehicles. The newly inducted Tugella Coupe SUVs, specially modified and painted in Dubai Police’s distinctive green and white livery, will be deployed across tourist areas and key locations throughout the emirate to streamline traffic flow and strengthen police presence.

Dr. Andreas Schaaf, CEO-Geely Group Brands, commented, “We are honoured to see the formidable Geely Tugella SUV become a part of Dubai Police’s esteemed fleet”. He also stated, “We look forward to exploring further collaborative opportunities and continuing our growth trajectory in the UAE market”.

Brigadier General bin Suwaidan commented, “The new patrol addition aims to activate a faster response time and provide better police presence in the field. This aligns with Dubai Police's efforts to adopt the best innovative initiatives and projects in line with its forward-looking plans and programmes,”

Geely has managed to establish a significant presence in the UAE. It has showrooms in Dubai and Sharjah, a Geely Boutique in Abu Dhabi and a central spare parts delivery centre for the GCC region in Jebel Ali. It also plans to open showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The regular, non-law enforcement version of the Geely Tugella is also available for purchase with prices starting at around Dh105,990. It is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine matched with an 8-speed automatic transmission which makes as much as 235 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque.