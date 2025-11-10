AUS filmmaker's 'Halal Dreams' heads to New York Short Film Festival

Building on a string of international accolades, Halal Dreams, the latest short film by Mohammed Mamdouh, Assistant Professor at the College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD) at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), is set to premiere this November at the New York Short Film Festival.

The poignant docudrama has already earned multiple international awards across the USA, Thailand, and Russia, and will next appear at the Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles, the London Global Film Awards, and the Sockcho International Food Film Festival in South Korea.

Set on a cold night in New York City, Halal Dreams follows an Egyptian halal cart worker struggling to stay connected to his daughter while navigating life in a city that never pauses.

“For me, this story is about distance and belonging,” said Mamdouh. “Even when we are far from home, there are things that keep us grounded — the people we love and the memories we carry.”

The film has received wide recognition, including Best Docudrama awards from the Los Angeles Short Film Award, Ural Shorts International Film Festival in Russia, and the Bangkok Movie Awards, along with an Exceptional Merit distinction from the Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival in California. It was also one of just 15 films selected from over a thousand submissions for the Sokcho International Food Film Festival in South Korea.

Halal Dreams follows the success of Mamdouh’s earlier short, The Keyboard — written by his wife, Jumana Radi, executive producer at Electric Lime Films — which has been officially selected at more than 30 international film festivals, collecting nine awards, including Best Experimental Film honors in New York, Tokyo, and London.

“These recognitions mean a lot,” Mamdouh said. “They remind me that the stories we create here in Sharjah can connect with people everywhere.”

Beyond filmmaking, Mamdouh brings over 19 years of experience in the UAE’s media industry, spanning film, advertising, brand management, and education. At AUS, he lectures on film production, screenwriting, AI, documentary film, and media systems, mentoring a new generation of visual storytellers.