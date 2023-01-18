Atif Aslam to perform in Dubai

Cate Blanchett slams 'patriarchal' awards shows after accepting best actress prize at Critics Choice Awards
The Critics Choice Awards, like the Oscars and most other Hollywood shows, still divides its acting prizes between male and female categories
As the curtain rises on the 2023 events calendar, Dubai is gearing up for a magical encounter with one of the most celebrated artists and Dubai’s own visionary all-women orchestral ensemble.
Be prepared to be enchanted when international sensation, Atif Aslam and the phenomenal orchestral masterpieces of the Firdaus Orchestra come together for the first time on the 4th of March at the Coca-Cola Arena, for a spectacular and spellbinding live experience in “Firdaus Ka Mausam”.
For the very first time, this concert will combine the soulful melodies of Atif Aslam accompanied by the incredibly talented and passionate Firdaus Orchestra musicians to create a symphonic atmosphere of harmonious beauty and a sound that is both breath-taking and deeply moving.
Mentored by the award-winning Indian composer and music supreme, A.R. Rahman and under the guidance of gifted conductor, Monica Woodman, the Firdaus Orchestra (translated to paradise in Arabic, Urdu and Hindi) is composed of a pioneering women’s ensemble from over 23 nationalities from all around the region.
Atif’s music is a celebration of love that has enthralled and connected millions of music lovers across the globe. “Dubai audiences have always showered me with love and warmth. I am excited to perform and show my gratitude towards them in this very special concert. Music brings people together and through my performance, I want to express my love back to my Aadeez,” shares Aslam.
The versatile talent has released numerous super-hit songs and albums over the years and has also won several awards for his tremendous contributions to the music industry. Fans can look forward to his most popular hits including Pehli Dafa, Jeena Jeena, Rafta Rafta, Be Itehaan, Dil Diyan Gallan and many more transformed into a musical masterpiece.
A celebration of the power of music, this will be Firdaus Orchestra’s debut at the distinguished Coca-Cola Arena and Atif Aslam’s first major concert of 2023. Tickets from Dh140 are now available for purchase at cocacolaarena.com and PlatinumList.
The Critics Choice Awards, like the Oscars and most other Hollywood shows, still divides its acting prizes between male and female categories
It pairs two of the country’s biggest stars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and topped Netflix streaming charts over the summer
The film bagged two more trophies at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards
Frankie Muniz got behind the wheel of the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing during a test session Friday at Daytona International Speedway
Keeravani said Williams' soundtrack taught him simplicity and humility in music
Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani present new menswear collections
The star interacted with and entertained fans at the event
The first Filipino-American to win Miss USA took home the second tiara early today