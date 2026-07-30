Atif Aslam: 'I became a star much earlier and stayed one. Now I'm ready to become an artist'

The music industry today manufactures singers by the dozen. Every app, every platform, promises to make you a star overnight. But staying relevant for nearly 25 years takes something algorithms cannot generate. It takes Atif Aslam.

Yes, it is the voice. Yes, it is the catalogue that spans continents and generations. But what truly sets him apart is his indifference to numbers. He has seen it all before, and the streaming charts confirm it. Few artists carry his calm while working in an industry built on noise. Fewer still choose quiet corners when the spotlight is theirs for the taking. That calm was earned early. Album after album, hit after hit, a run through Bollywood, arenas filled across continents, Atif did it all before most of today's names had picked up a microphone. What remains now is a steadier man, one who speaks of his faith and treats music with something close to reverence. Not a day passes without an Atif Aslam song playing somewhere in the world. As he prepares to release 'Subah Aye Na', his fourth studio album and first full length record in 18 years since 2008's 'Meri Kahani', Atif puts it simply. "I became a star much earlier and stayed one," he says. "Now I am ready to become an artist."

Ask any musician when a song is truly finished and most will struggle to answer. Ask Atif and he reaches for a word that carries centuries of meaning in South Asian classical tradition, Aamad, the arrival, the flash of revelation that tells an artist a piece of music has found its final form, even though music itself, he insists, never really ends. "There is no time or formula for when you will get blessed by that flash or rush of light which we call Aamad," he explains. "An artist who lives and breathes music knows this is that moment. Some get it in minutes, some get it over years. There is no finality to it. The deeper you go, the more you realise how far you still have to travel." It is a striking admission from a man with a career this long and this decorated. But it also explains why 'Subah Aye Na' took the shape it did, unhurried, deliberate, and eighteen years in the waiting.

For two and a half decades, Atif built his career the way most artists in his position do, project after project, concert after concert, saying yes to the demands of listeners and labels alike. 'Subah Aye Na' marks a departure. "I have been doing it for the people, for my listeners, for music companies," he reflects. "I thought to do something for myself. And I found myself through this album. In the last 25 years, I had somehow lost touch with myself while staying busy with projects, concerts and other things, though that too is a blessing I acknowledge. But it was about time to look within and do what my heart had been yearning for. I have always moved project after project, but for this album, I took my time. I did not want to be driven by timelines. I wanted to be straight from the soul."

Among the most anticipated tracks on the record is 'Ishq Mein Hoon', a song about breaking free. It raises an obvious question for someone of his stature. Can a star this big ever truly cut himself loose from what is expected of him, by fans, by labels, by his own history? Atif does not see it as a contradiction. "I have now tried to step away from the commerce side of it all," he says. "I believe I get so much love from the fans that when I create something, different listeners get inspired in a different way, and in a way it is very wholesome. Some will like a certain song and some will question why this song is there, but it is all done because fans have expectations, and I see it as their love. And love never pulls you down, rather it elevates." He is equally clear on where creativity begins. "One has to be self inspired to create anything artistic," he adds. "Freedom of speech is challenged in today's world like never before, but your work will always resonate if you are speaking the truth, saying what you truly believe in."

Technology has blurred the line between trained singers and those who simply believe they can sing, a subject that could easily frustrate a senior artist, yet he approaches it with characteristic composure. "People who have learnt it will always have an edge," he says. "Technology will always need the first push, the direction, from the artist. It can never decide on its own. It can, at best, extrapolate, but it needs a starting point. It cannot think on your behalf. Technology wouldn't have even given me the name 'Subah Aye Na'. It can never think the way I look at things."

Talent, as history shows, does not always translate into success, and for Atif, the very definition of the word needs revisiting. "Success is very subjective," he says. "For a truly talented person, success is his best effort, whether that is a song he created or a painting he made. How many cars and castles he has acquired will never be counted as success, because that has no end. If you ask me, if you are on the right track, if you are not hurting anyone, and you are fulfilling your promise to the Almighty, then you are successful." He does not shy away from acknowledging the scale of his own commercial run. "I have seen the numbers, and I have ridden that wave," he says. "I don't think anyone has seen the kind of numbers in Pakistan that I have seen. Yet I feel you need to do something else to feel successful, and that is to be in complete alignment with yourself and your conscience."

Stars of Atif's magnitude are rarely short of people around them, but honest feedback is a rarer commodity. Asked how he filters real criticism from flattery, he does not hesitate. "I absolutely have a clan I bounce it with," he says. "First of all, my wife. She will not hesitate to tell me when something is not working, when it has not met the benchmark." It is fitting, then, that the album includes a track called 'Chaar Yaar'. "It is literally about four friends," he explains. "I believe for you to have a fulfilling life, for company, just four sincere friends are enough, who are your support system and your voice, and who will always be honest with you."

Asked if he has those four friends himself, Atif pauses to take a breath before answering with a single word. "Alhumdolillah."

Perhaps that is the real marker of an artist's success. Not the charts, not the crowds, but the moment he finally creates something for himself and finds his listeners waiting there anyway, tuning in with the same zeal as always. It is not the tables turning. It is life coming full circle. Atif has already lived the life of a star. What 'Subah Aye Na' offers, eighteen years in the making, is his first real attempt at living the life of an artist.

Sadiq Saleem is a UAE based writer & can be contacted on his Instagram handle @sadiqidas.