At 18, Noora Nujum Niyaz is already shining on stage and page

At just 18 years old, Noora Nujum Niyaz has already carved a unique space for herself in the world of music, literature, and performance. Born and raised in the UAE with Indian roots, Noora’s journey is all about harmonious fusion of two rich cultures that have deeply influenced her artistry. From mastering opera’s Belcanto style to publishing heartfelt poetry, Noora’s story is one of dedication and a boundless passion for creativity.

Growing up in the UAE, a melting pot of traditions and values, Noora was immersed in a cultural environment that nurtured her artistic aspirations.

In a chat with City Times, Noora says she is grateful fo having been raised here, a place rich in culture, where she felt a deep connection to both the country’s traditions and values that she holds dear.

Simultaneously, her Indian heritage remained an integral part of her identity, particularly through six years of classical Indian music training and her education in Indian schools. “This blend of cultures has shaped my artistic journey,” Noora shares. “Studying classical Indian music, in particular, has been a significant influence on my creative path.”

The call to opera

Noora’s love affair with opera began as Covid-19 restrictions started to ease in 2021, whe she was introduced to the genre and encouraged to explore its depths. A pivotal moment came when she attended a three-week intensive course in Italy led by Maestro Giovanni Reggioli, specialising in the Belcanto style. “I also had the privilege of performing in the opera Suor Angelica, which was a transformative experience,” she recalls. "These opportunities were pivotal in nurturing my love for opera and classical music."

What sets Noora apart is her ability to perform in multiple languages. Her approach is both methodical and heartfelt. “When learning a song in a new language, I start by breaking down each word, understanding its meaning, and appreciating its significance within the song,” she explains. "Once I’ve grasped its context, I focus on perfecting the pronunciation and nuances of the language as it’s sung, followed by working on the melody and any ornamentation to bring the piece to life."

Noora’s love affair with opera began in 2021 when she was introduced to the genre

Having performed at iconic stages, from the Louvre Abu Dhabi to Expo 2020, this meticulous process allows Noora to bring the story behind each piece to life, making her performances resonate across diverse audiences.

However, one performance stands out: portraying Christine from The Phantom of the Opera in the grand dome of Expo 2020. “The energy and sheer magnitude of that performance left an indelible mark on me,” she says. Winning the Abu Dhabi Young Musician Award was another defining moment, she says, "The entire experience helped me grow as an artist, whether it was through refining my repertoire, learning about stage presence, or deepening my appreciation for the value of this art form."

A poet and storyteller

In addition to her musical pursuits, Noora is a published author. Her poetry books, The Treasures of School Days and A Vivid Memory. The latter explores her unique perspective on life, art, and the subtleties of human experience, following the heartfelt reception of her debut book, The Treasures of School Days, which was launched back in 2022 at the Sharjah International Book Fair.

For Noora, these two art forms are inseparable, each amplifying the other. "I believe that words have a profound power to open new doors of understanding, and music provides the path to explore them," she says. "Together, they create a harmony that I find truly fulfilling, and I’m grateful to be able to share this with those who are open to listening." The same is felt at her performances where, with a strong sense of responsibility, she conveys the message of the song with sincerity, trusting that the audience will perceive it in their own way. "What truly matters to me is that the words and music resonate deeply with them, evoking emotions that connect with their inner desires," she said. In addition to her musical pursuits, Noora is a published author with her debut book launching in 2022 at the Sharjah International Book Fair Balancing these roles requires careful time management and behind Noora’s success is a strong support system. Her family plays a crucial role, with her mother guiding her music, her father encouraging her writing, and her sister helping her navigate student life. Additionally, INDEX Media has been instrumental in managing her professional commitments, allowing her to focus on her craft. “Their dedicated team took over these responsibilities, allowing me to channel my energy entirely into my art,” she said, also acknowledging the support of her peers and professors at the Musical Theatre Department at Sharjah Performing Arts Academy. As Noora steps into 2025, she is brimming with plans. From releasing new covers and original music to crafting her third book, her creative journey shows no signs of slowing down. With an added enthusiasm, she says, “I look forward to sharing new artistic endeavours and growing both as an artist and a creator.” ALSO READ: iOS 18: How to customise iPhone's 'messy' Photos app Apple releases iOS 18.2: Here's what you can expect