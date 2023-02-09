Assala Nasri, will.i.am, and more: 13 ways to spend your weekend in UAE

Wondering how to spend your days off? Look no further than our comprehensive guide to the weekend

By CT Desk Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 6:26 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 6:34 PM

Sing along with Assala Nasri

The famous Syrian singer will belt out classic favourites as well as recent hits on February 11 at Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets from Dh195 available at coca-cola-arena.com

Experience the genius of Ludovico Einaudi

Composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi returns to Dubai Opera with a highly anticipated concert. A true musical luminary and one of the best-loved composers of his generation, he has enjoyed unprecedented mainstream success for a classical composer. With over one million streams a day, the pianist has racked up a staggering two billion streams, making him the biggest streamed classical artist of all time. February 10 and 11, 8pm.

Enjoy a performance by Hadi Zeidan

Beirut-born and Paris-based producer Hadi Zeidan is going live at Electric Pawn Shop. Known for classic Arabic compositions, synths and oriental percussion, his visuals are carefully synchronized with archival footage from old movies, creating sonic and visual conversations between Arabic heritage and modern electronic genres and reflecting the modern notions of cosmopolitanism, alternative genre and plural identities. Saturday, February 11. For reservations, email ask@electricpawnshop.com

Head to the InClassica International Music Festival

The InClassica International Music Festival will bring together a spectacular gathering of renowned artists and musicians from all four corners of the world, in a celebration dedicated to the timeless beauty of classical music. Featuring a groundbreaking run of 20 live consecutive concerts, InClassica 2023 will present an astonishing 50 internationally acclaimed soloists, five leading orchestras and 15 distinguished conductors throughout its run. February 12 - March 3. For more details and tickets, check coca-cola-arena.com

Take the kids on a food trail

The first ever kiddies’ food trail, JBR Little Master Chef Tour, will take place at JBR The Walk’s buzzing 1.7km beachside boulevard. Kids can discover a travelling food tour across four venues. A JBR food guide will share fun facts at each stop, guaranteed to put a smile on your little one’s face. From mini pizza art at Il Café Di Roma all the way to fresh mini crepes at Cone Street, children can make and sample flavours from as far as China to Italy and America. They’ll even receive a passport to stamp their adventure! February 10 - March 3. Priced at Dh115 per child, the experience is suitable for kids ages 5-11. Book in advance and arrive at 3:45pm, with the tour ending at 6:30pm. Book at https://thetastingclass.com/pro.../jbr-mini-masterchef-tour/

Don’t miss Afroworld 2023

Get ready to experience the vibrant sounds of Afrobeats at Afroworld 2023, bringing together some of the biggest names from Africa. Headlining the concert is rising star Rema (pictured), whose energetic and infectious hits Calm Down, Dumebi and Iron Man have taken the world by storm. Joining him on stage will be special guest Omah Lay, whose smooth and soulful melodies, You and Bad Influence have earned him a dedicated fan base. In 2022, Omah Lay collaborated with Justin Bieber on the hit single Attention before releasing his debut album Boy Alone. Friday, February 10, at Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets start at Dh175 and are available at coca-cola-arena.com

Get ready for a Secret Soirée

A first-of-its-kind immersive theatre experience is launching at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Guests will be taken on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Mumbai Nights 2 - an imaginary Bollywood Blockbuster! As part of the experience, guests will be able to explore the sets, props, and costumes with their all-access pass. If they’ve ever wondered what happens behind the cinematic curtains, they will be able to discover how the larger-than-life musical scenes are shot, or even what they would look like if they were in their shoes. Secret Soirée: Bollywood Superstars is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to immerse yourself in the art of Indian cinema, as it happens. February 10-18, Dh190 per person. Check the museum’s website for details.

Support a Wellness Market

Homegrown cafe Spill the Bean is hosting a Wellness Market at its Sustainable City venue, supporting local vendors and artisans creating clean and natural products and selling organic produce. Guests will be able to enjoy complimentary yoga classes, while children will experience a range of immersive activities to keep them busy. February 10, 9am-3pm.

Meet up at the Lost Nomads Festival

The Lost Nomads Festival will offer a unique electronic music experience at Soul Beach Dubai, featuring the best of contemporary artists including Dennis Cruz (pictured), Andrea Oliva, Apache, and Cuartero. February 11, 12pm-1am. Tickets and VIP reservations are available at https://linktr.ee/lostnomads

Take it to the top with will.i.am

Multi-platinum global music artist and seven-time Grammy Award winner will.i.am is set to make a bang at Privilege Dubai’s sky-high stage, located on the 75th floor of SLS Dubai. He will bring the action to the city as partygoers pump it to a night of smash hits. Friday, February 10. Doors open at 11pm. Tickets starting from Dh300 per person, inclusive of one drink, will be available at the door. Table bookings start from Dh4,000. Doors open at 11pm. For reservations, call 04 6070654.

Bring your family to a cricket carnival

The ongoing DP World ILT20 tournament is hosting a fun-filled family carnival at Dubai International Stadium on February 10 and 12, from 3pm. Indulge in cricket games, VR cricketing action, face painting, spin the wheel and kids’ bouncies. Enjoy delicacies like ‘No ball’ nuggets, ‘LBW’ burger, ‘Mid-wicket’ fries and ‘Googly’ smoothies at the food kiosks. There will also be live performances and a chance to purchase merchandise. Get tickets at https://tickets.ilt20.ae

Cheer on the Dragon Boats

The Waterfront Market in Deira is welcoming paddlers at the Waterfront Market Dragon Boat Race. Over 50 teams will compete in the action-packed, thrilling, 200-meter races which will take place in front of the Waterfront Market promenade throughout the 2-day race weekend where spectators can cheer on their favourite teams and enjoy the majestic views that the Market’s promenade has to offer. February 11 and 12, 9am-5pm.

Watch a play

Ganashatru, a stage adaptation of Satyajit Ray's movie, based on Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of The People, will be staged by a local theatre group at Dubai College Auditorium on February 11 and 12, with one show per day at 7pm. Tickets are priced at Dh80 are available on Platinumlist.