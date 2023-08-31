Asia Cup 2023: Where to watch the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

Cricket arch-rivals are set to go head-to-head for the first time in the tournament on September 2

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 2:05 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 2:40 PM

As one of the biggest cricket tournaments kicks off this year, UAE residents have been gearing up to watch perhaps the most-awaited match of the year – India vs Pakistan.

Cricket arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to go head-to-head for the first time in the league on September 2.

If you miss cheering at the cricket stadium and want to watch the match, here are some great locations around town that will be screening the event live. So, make sure you grab a seat and a bite before the big game begins!

Check out these great spots below:

1. TJ's

Cricket enthusiasts can go to TJ's at the Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers for the Asia Cup.

The popular spot will be screening the match and providing some great match-hour deals. With 50 per cent off on all beverages, and Dh99 for a main course with a beverage – this deal is surely not one to miss!

2. Flying Catch

What better place to catch the iconic game than a restaurant by ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan!

The sports restaurant has six LED screens and a massive 200cm giant screen.

Located in Jumeirah 1, Flying Catch offers unlimited vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters with two refreshing mocktails for three hours at Dh149.

After the game, you can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on main courses and delicious desserts.

3. Headlines Garden

Head to the rooftop at Mercure Gold Hotel in Al Mina to get some great deals while you watch the game.

Offering 3 kinds of packages which include food and beverages, you can take your friends along and avail the offer.

For Dh199 per person, you can receive unlimited regular beverages. Else, the Silver Package offers one shisha along with beverages at Dh499 for two. If you have a group of friends to tag along with, then, a Gold package for Dh999 would be appropriate.

4. The Huddle

A popular sports bar in Dubai, the Huddle has several delicious offers for cricket fans while they watch the game.

You can reserve a spot in advance by calling 050 100 7065.

5. Yesterday

This cosy restaurant and sports lounge in Bur Dubai has been a go-to spot for residents across town. Enjoy the game live, with vibes from the 80s and 90s, as Yesterday brings the past to our present.

Continuing the tradition, they will also be screening the big game on September 2.

