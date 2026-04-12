Asha Bhosle dies at 92: How the Indian singer's voice resonated beyond borders

From the '50s rock (Eena Meena Deeka) to '70s hipster (Dum Maaro Dum) to millennium’s pop (Kambakht Ishq); from fervent bhajans (Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai) to frenzied cabarets (Mera Naam Hai Shabnam) to ardent ghazals (Neeyat e Shauq), it is impossible to discuss Asha Bhosle without mentioning the word versatility.

Whether it was the pain of pining (Mera Kuch Samaan) or the intoxicating joy of being young and alive (Main Chali Main Chali), Asha Bhosle conveyed every emotional note with inimitable conviction in her rich, mellifluous voice. Traversing from high trajectories to low ones came to her with natural facility; she could smoothly take sharp turns, move between pauses, silences, sobs, laughter, hiccups, indeed all conceivable moods. No song was beyond her range, and no ears were beyond her spell.

A Padma Vibhushan awardee, whose career spanned generations, she was a voice that is both loved and revered in equal measure and has seeped into South Asian consciousness. A towering personality, Asha was an artist who had realised her search for excellence; even in her 90s, her zest for life was exemplary.

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Having been trained in classical music by her father, Master Dinanath, it was only natural for Asha to turn to playback singing. She sang her first song in the year 1948 for a film called Chunariya and never stopped singing since then.

Asha started her career as a child artiste, just like her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar. In Badi Maa (’45), she even co-starred with Lata. Having been trained in classical music by her father, Master Dinanath, it was only natural for Asha to turn to playback singing. She sang her first song in the year 1948 for a film called Chunariya. It was on the sets of Badi Maa that she would meet Pakistani legend Noor Jehan. "I met Noorjehan on the sets of the film Badi Maa. I remember Lata didi and I would just watch her in awe. I didn't know Hindi then, so we would just keep looking at her. Lata didi also had a small role in the film," she had said. "We used to address Noorjehan as 'Badi Apa' and I would always feel intimidated by her. I remember, later in my life, I released an album of ghazals by the name Kashish that had a very famous ghazal Neeyat-e-Shauq which Noorjehan had sung. I gave the cassette to her when I met her in London. The next morning when I went to see her to get her feedback, she hugged me and said “Shabaash beta! you sang it better than me”. That was her way of giving blessings."

However, while Lata ascended quickly to the top, Asha endured years of toil before she tasted success. In the ’50s, despite being the most recorded female artist of the decade, Asha sang largely for small budget films of no distinction. The pressure to raise her children had her sing every song that came her way. Her breakthrough came in 1957, when her close association with O. P. Nayyar resulted in successful songs for Naya Daur and Tumsa Nahin Dekha. In the same year, S. D. Burman’s squabble with Lata resulted in using Asha’s flair for light, flirtatious numbers in films like Paying Guest and Nau Do Gyarah.

Asha’s only competition was her elder sister, Lata, and the comparison was always unfavourable for her. Asha once said that “she has worked for years to create a voice and a style that was different from Lata's, so that she could carve her own niche and not be banished to live in her sister’s shadow”.

While singing, Lata used to hold her notebook in her right hand, while Bhosle held hers in her left. This meant Lata had her face turned away from Bhosle, making it difficult for them to “anticipate” each other. The movie Saaz was apparently based on Lata and Asha’s alleged rivalry, where the main characters were played by Aruna Irani and Shabana Azmi. Interestingly, in their later years, both Asha and Lata insisted that the rivalry was created by media. The sisters, however, sang very few songs together, the most famous being Mann Kyon Behka from Utsav.

Asha did have her share of triumphs in the ’60s, and the early ’70s marked a new beginning for her. Her relationship with O. P. Nayyar was now behind her. On their parting, Nayyar said, “I know astrology very well. I knew that one day I had to part with her. I can say that the most important person in my life was Asha Bhosle. She was the best person I ever met.” Not many years later, Asha married composer R. D. Burman, with whom she shared a passion for music. But even as this crooner seemed increasingly typecast in the westernised songs (think Dum Maaro Dum), the delicately tuned ghazals of Umrao Jaan (’81) clinched Asha’s place in immortality.

In her seventies, Asha sang for the youthful Rangeela Re and the sensuous Sharara Sharara. In 2003, British opera pop singer Sarah Brightman sampled her song Dil Cheez Kya Hai on her album titled Harem. It was used as the intro for her song You Take My Breath Away. Her album You’ve Stolen My Heart, a tribute to R. D. Burman, was released in the US and got nominated for the Grammy Awards 2006 in the category of “Best Contemporary World Music Album”. She sang selectively for films like Lagaan (Radha Kaise Na Jale) and Page 3 (Huzoor e Aala), and focused more on concerts; her international collaborations became the stuff of legend. In 2011, she was officially acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in music history. From the Filmfare Awards to National Awards to the Padma Vibhushan, Asha’s list of accolades kept rolling in.

Asha never stopped singing until her last breath. She was travelling to Dubai, New Zealand, Dallas, and many places around the world, where people flocked in and the shows were sold out. Sometimes, it did feel like she was taking on more than her health allowed, but in one of her own interviews with Khaleej Times, she said, “There is so much to learn, I am far from done.”

On April 12, 2026, she died aged 92 in Mumbai, having been hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital the preceding evening for exhaustion and a pulmonary infection. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, announced her admission via social media, requesting familial privacy during treatment.

The lament one has heard ad nauseam is that while we continue to make quantum leaps ahead technically, the aura, the magic, and the grace of the golden era are missing in today’s generation of musicians. Or, for that matter, that we do not have composers of the calibre of S. D. Burman or singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. But then, as a consolation, these giants have left us a dazzling repertoire, many a ready fix for music lovers who are ever willing to lend their ears to good lyrics and composition.

After all, the love for music is eternal.