Indian PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw pay tribute to Asha Bhosle

Tributes have been pouring in for Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most iconic voices, after her son confirmed her death on Sunday morning, April 12, at the age of 92.

Among the first to respond was Narendra Modi, who shared a heartfelt message on X, remembering her extraordinary contribution to Indian music.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world,” he wrote.Tributes from political leaders

Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief, highlighting Bhosle’s influence across languages and regions.

“Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations,” she said.

She added that Bhosle’s Bengali songs made her deeply popular in the state, noting that she was conferred West Bengal’s highest civilian award, Bangabibhushan, in 2018.

Meanwhile, N. Chandrababu Naidu described her as a “legendary and versatile Indian vocalist” whose work shaped generations.

“Her extraordinary contributions to the music industry spanned over seven decades, enriching generations with timeless melodies,” he said, adding that her legacy would continue to resonate for years to come.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

“Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her.”

He extended condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers, adding that her songs would “forever echo in people’s lives.”

Akshay Kumar also shared a tribute shortly after the news broke, expressing his grief in an emotional message.

“No words can truly capture the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s passing. Her voice will live on forever. Om Shanti”

‘End of an era’

Harsha Bhogle, Indian cricket commentator and journalist, reflected on the significance of her passing, placing it within the wider legacy of India’s golden age of music.

“First Lata Mangeshkar. Now Asha Bhosle. Different styles, both touched by greatness. So many great songs, for me Umrao Jaan was the cherry on the top,” he said.

“The last survivor of the great era of Rafi, Kishore, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Talat, Geeta Dutt, Lata and Asha is gone and while we use the expression loosely, it is really the end of an era.”

‘Her melody will live on’

Indian entrepreneur, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw described Bhosle as a defining voice for generations.

“The voice that created the soul of music for billions of Indians is silent. But her melody will live on for posterity in virtual reality. Om Shanthi,” she said.

Tributes from political leaders

Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief, highlighting Bhosle’s influence across languages and regions.

“Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations,” she said.

She added that Bhosle’s Bengali songs made her deeply popular in the state, noting that she was conferred West Bengal’s highest civilian award, Bangabibhushan, in 2018.

Meanwhile, N. Chandrababu Naidu described her as a “legendary and versatile Indian vocalist” whose work shaped generations.

“Her extraordinary contributions to the music industry spanned over seven decades, enriching generations with timeless melodies,” he said, adding that her legacy would continue to resonate for years to come.