‘She made me feel protected’: Dubai-based actress Kalpana Iyer on how Asha Bhosle made her feel welcome

“Many years ago, when I was young, she made me feel very protected and cared for.” That is how Dubai-based former actress and singer Kalpana Iyer remembers Asha Bhosle, as tributes continue to pour in following the legendary singer’s death at the age of 92 on April 12.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Iyer recalled her early days in the industry, where Bhosle played a quiet but lasting role in shaping her confidence.

“I remember her with a great deal of fondness because I worked with her when I was a very young girl,” she said. “I did a lot of stage shows with her, and I have very fond memories of that, always feeling welcome and encouraged because she was such a legend.”

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At a time when she was just starting out, Iyer said Bhosle’s presence made a lasting impression. “I was just starting off in life, and she made me feel very protected and cared for,” she said.

On Sunday, Bhosle’s son, Anand, confirmed the news of his mother’s passing and said the last rites will be conducted on Monday.

A memory beyond music

Beyond the stage, one of Kalpana’s most cherished memories was deeply personal.

“She invited me home, and cooked the meal herself,” Iyer said. “I am a strict vegetarian, and she made the most fabulous meal and fed it to me in a very traditional manner, with a lot of respect and love.”

Decades later, that moment remains vivid. “When you are young, and someone puts their arm around you and welcomes you the way she did, that remains with you. You don’t forget that,” she added.

A voice tied to her journey

Bhosle’s influence also shaped Iyer’s career. “My very first successful song, the one that changed my life, was sung by Asha,” she said, referring to Jab Chhaaye Mera Jaadu from the film Lootmaar.

“I will forever remain grateful that she sang that song.”

‘End of an entire era’

Reacting to the news of her passing, Iyer echoed a sentiment widely shared across the industry, fans, and loved ones.

“Absolutely, it is the end of an entire beautiful era,” she said. “There cannot be another Asha ji. There is no replacement, absolutely none.”

Speaking from Dubai, where she has lived for over two decades, Iyer said the response in the UAE has also been deeply moving. “I came here 26 years ago, this is my home,” she said. “Today, I am just so touched seeing how beautifully everybody here has reacted.”

A presence that remains

Bhosle, who had a long-standing connection to the UAE through her restaurant Asha's, is being remembered not only for her music but also for her warmth.

“They don’t make people like that anymore,” Iyer said. “She was a loving lady, absolutely loving.”

Even in loss, Iyer finds it difficult to speak of her in the past. “I don’t even want to talk about her in the past tense,” she said. “She is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful.”