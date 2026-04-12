Asha Bhosle's Dubai restaurant closes in tribute after iconic singer dies

Hours after news broke that the legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle had died at 92 in Mumbai, her Dubai-based restaurant, Asha's Restaurant, closed its doors in tribute. Staff at the restaurant confirmed they had only just learned of her passing and made the decision to shut for the day as a mark of respect.

While the Dubai branch at Wafi City closed for the day in tribute, the Abu Dhabi outlet of Asha’s Restaurant remains open and operating as usual.

“My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park,” her son Anand Bhosle said.

Doctors at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that she died due to multi-organ failure after being admitted with extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

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More than a singer

Born in 1933, Bhosle’s career spanned more than eight decades, making her one of the most versatile and prolific voices in Indian music history.

She recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages and genres, from classical and ghazals to pop and cabaret. Tracks like Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mera Kuchh Saaman, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne remain defining pieces of Indian cinema’s soundscape.

Her contributions were recognised with some of India’s highest honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2011, she was also recognised by Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Discipline behind the voice

Even as she built a global career, Bhosle maintained a strict discipline to protect her voice.

In an interview with Khaleej Times earlier this year she said that she avoided foods like yoghurt, cold drinks, and ice cream from the age of 13, a commitment that reflected the level of control and consistency behind her performances.

That same attention to detail extended to her music. She described recording sessions where even a single mistake in a group performance would require starting over, underscoring her perfectionist approach.