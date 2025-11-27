  • search in Khaleej Times
As 'Stranger Things' Season 5 premieres, Netflix crashes

Many in the US were temporarily unable to access the streaming platform after the first four episodes of the last season released, with disruptions also affecting viewers in India

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 12:01 PM

As fans rushed to stream the highly awaited premiere of Stranger Things Season 5, streaming platform Netflix has experienced widespread outages. Many users in the US have been unable to access the service, with some disruptions also affecting viewers in India.

According to People magazine, the platform crashed shortly after the first four episodes of the final season dropped at 5 pm PT (Pacific Time Zone) on Wednesday, leaving viewers unable to access the highly anticipated release.

Millions of fans who had waited three years for the final chapter took to social media to express their frustration as the streaming service glitched.

According to Netflix, the issue was resolved quickly. A company spokesperson told People that "some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes".

The crash came hours after series co-creator Ross Duffer said in an Instagram Story that Netflix had already increased its server capacity, claiming the platform had "increased bandwidth by 30 per cent to avoid a crash".

The release marks the beginning of the end for the hit sci-fi series, which will conclude with Season 5. The final episodes pick up in fall 1987, following a smaller time jump than fans expected after Season 4, which was set in spring 1986.

The last chapter will see the Hawkins crew confront the "Upside Down" one final time. Returning cast members include Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder.

Season 5 includes eight episodes, according to Netflix's fan platform Tudum. Episodes 5, 6, and 7 will drop on December 25, followed by the series finale on December 31.