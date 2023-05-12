Parineeti Chopra to wed Raghav Chadha: 5 notable Bollywood weddings of 2023

For these Bollywood stars, love is in the air this year as they formalised their relationship and said "Yes!"

Published: Fri 12 May 2023

From dreamy and regal wedding settings straight out of a movie (literally) to hush-hush, intimate ceremonies, here is our pick of the top Bollywood weddings and engagements that graced our Instagram feeds in 2023.

1. Parineeti Chopra–Raghav Chadha

Rumoured couple since months, the two (pictured above) have finally dismantled the "rumoured" label and are all set to be engaged on May 13. The Ishaqzaade star’s Mumbai home was recently seen all decked up in lights, a day prior to her engagement with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician, Raghav Chadha. The function will be taking place in Delhi. The couple was recently spotted attending an IPL match together, and were met with cheers in the stadium.

2. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

The internet said wow when it witnessed the dreamy and picturesque wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The couple also released a minute-and-a-half video of Kiara walking down the aisle accompanied by her brother, with the Shershaah song Ranjha playing in the background; they turned the sad premise of the song into a romantic melody. Their fairy tale-like wedding was held in Rajasthan, in Jaisalmer’s regal Suryagarh Palace on February 7. The couple donned stunning Manish Malhotra outfits as they both channelled soft pinks and beige hues, with hints of gold and ivory. The intimate wedding was then followed by a dazzling, star-studded reception in Mumbai.

3. Swara Bhasker–Fahad Ahmed

Actor Swara Bhasker and hubby and social activist Fahad Ahmed took the internet by storm as they announced their marriage in an Instagram reel. The couple, who met at a protest, tied the knot on January 6 in a court marriage. They then went on to celebrate functions such as mehendi-haldi, sangeet, qawaali night, maiyo, and walima — and they shared their colourful snaps on Instagram. Their functions were attended by close friends, family, and colleagues.

4. Athiya Shetty–KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got hitched on January 23, after years of dating. The couple’s wedding took place in Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow, with close family and friends in attendance. The couple is set to host a reception for stars and cricketer friends after the IPL season. They went on to share their pictures on Instagram and were seen wearing pinks and white following the latest minimalistic trend of wedding attires in Bollywood. They also shared pictures from other intimate functions.

5. Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi took fans by surprise as she announced her wedding to Drishyam 2 director, Abhishek Pathak, in a joint Instagram post. They got married in an intimate wedding in Goa on February 9, surrounded by friends and family. The actor wore a red lehenga and was adorned in heavy bridal jewellery, as the groom opted for a cream sherwani. The wedding was attended by Drishyam star Ajay Devgn, among other Bollywood stars.

