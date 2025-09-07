As Mammootty turns 74, film fraternity extends wishes

Superstar Mammootty has turned 74 years old today. The Indian actor, who has been in the movie industry for over four decades, received birthday wishes from the film fraternity and fans.

Mammootty took to Instagram to express gratitude for the love from his fans and the almighty. He shared a photo in which he was seen standing beside a car at the riverside.

Wearing a shirt and a dhoti, the actor seems to be enjoying the scenic view, as seen in the photo. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Love and Thanks to All and The Almighty."

Malayalam superstar and Mammootty's peer Mohanlal, too, extended his wishes to Mammootty. The actor shared a photo with Mammotty which features the duo sitting on a couch, signifying their brotherhood.

"Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka," wrote Mohanlal on his X handle.

Premam fame actor Nivin Pauly also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the actor.

Taking to Instagram, Pauly shared a photo of Mammootty in white trousers and a shirt.

"Happy Birthday my dearest Mammukka," wrote Nivin Pauly on his Instagram story.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a monochrome photo of the superstar, wishing the Bramayugam star on Instagram.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, called Mammootty a "cultural icon" while wishing him good "health" and a "long life" on his birthday.

Taking to X, Vijayan wrote, "Warm birthday wishes to @mammukka. As an artist and cultural icon, he holds a special place in our hearts. Wishing him good health and a long life to continue enthralling us with his stellar performances."

In over four decades of his career, Mammootty has earned numerous accolades, including three National Awards.

The actor is known for films including Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Rajamanikyam, Ahimsa, Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu, Yathra, Karutha Pakshikal, Kannur Squad among many others. ANI