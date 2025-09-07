  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 07, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 15, 1447 | Fajr 04:43 | DXB weather-sun.svg37°C

As Mammootty turns 74, film fraternity extends wishes

Actors Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among many others, wish the superstar on the occasion

Published: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 12:11 PM

Top Stories

Abu Dhabi: Drivers who do not halt for stop sign on school buses face Dh1,000 fine

Abu Dhabi: Drivers who do not halt for stop sign on school buses face Dh1,000 fine

UAE: Ajman bans petrol transport vehicles from parking in non-designated areas

UAE: Ajman bans petrol transport vehicles from parking in non-designated areas

Jordan King set to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi

Jordan King set to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi

Superstar Mammootty has turned 74 years old today. The Indian actor, who has been in the movie industry for over four decades, received birthday wishes from the film fraternity and fans.

Mammootty took to Instagram to express gratitude for the love from his fans and the almighty. He shared a photo in which he was seen standing beside a car at the riverside.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Swiss minister eyes 'opportunity' after US tariff talks

thumb-image

LuLu signs MoU with Zhejiang China Commodity City Group to boost Chinese presence in GCC

thumb-image

Onam in UAE: From Karama to the desert, how residents celebrate harvest festival

thumb-image

UAE: Brace for unstable weather, thunderstorms this long weekend, NCM warns

thumb-image

Thai tycoon leads pack as parliament votes for new PM

 

Wearing a shirt and a dhoti, the actor seems to be enjoying the scenic view, as seen in the photo. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Love and Thanks to All and The Almighty."

Malayalam superstar and Mammootty's peer Mohanlal, too, extended his wishes to Mammootty. The actor shared a photo with Mammotty which features the duo sitting on a couch, signifying their brotherhood.

"Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka," wrote Mohanlal on his X handle.

Premam fame actor Nivin Pauly also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the actor.

Taking to Instagram, Pauly shared a photo of Mammootty in white trousers and a shirt.

"Happy Birthday my dearest Mammukka," wrote Nivin Pauly on his Instagram story.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a monochrome photo of the superstar, wishing the Bramayugam star on Instagram.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, called Mammootty a "cultural icon" while wishing him good "health" and a "long life" on his birthday.

Taking to X, Vijayan wrote, "Warm birthday wishes to @mammukka. As an artist and cultural icon, he holds a special place in our hearts. Wishing him good health and a long life to continue enthralling us with his stellar performances."

In over four decades of his career, Mammootty has earned numerous accolades, including three National Awards.

The actor is known for films including Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Rajamanikyam, Ahimsa, Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu, Yathra, Karutha Pakshikal, Kannur Squad among many others. ANI