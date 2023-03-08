As 'All Quiet on the Western Front' gathers Academy Award buzz, here are five Oscar-winning war films

War films remain a popular genre in the film industry and have often caught the attention of critics

By CT Desk Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 12:33 PM

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Set in World War II, the 1998 film starring Tom Hanks won five Academy Awards including Best Director and Best Cinematography. It follows a group of American soldiers who brave enemy lines to find a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

This epic war film won seven Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

Starring William Holden and Alec Guinness, the film tells the story of British prisoners of war whose Japanese captors force them to build a railway bridge across the river Kwai in occupied Burma, not aware of a daring raid being planned by allied forces.

Platoon (1986)

Charlie Sheen stars as a young recruit in Vietnam who finds himself mired in a battle of wills between two sergeants in this stark portrayal of the brutality of war.

It won four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Quentin Tarantino's critically acclaimed, rather untypical war film (starring Brad Pitt) fuses humour into its alternative story of Germany's occupation of France.

It was nominated for 8 Oscars including Best Supporting Actor, an honour which went to Christoph Waltz.

1917 (2019)

Lance Cpl. Schofield (George MacKay) and Lance Cpl. Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are two British soldiers who receive seemingly impossible orders to cross over into enemy territory and deliver an important message that could save many lives.

The Sam Mendes-helmed film won Oscars for VFX, Sound Mixing and Cinematography.