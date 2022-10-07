Aryan Khan's maiden project begins casting: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's son has reportedly penned a web series

By CT Desk Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 11:38 AM

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has reportedly penned his first-ever web series and casting for it has kick-started with potential names to be confirmed soon, and shooting to begin by year end.

In the ETimes report, it is stated that a source close to the show revealed, "Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year."

The report further states that the show is centered around the film industry and has writer Bilal Siddiqui, who co-wrote Netflix's Bard of Blood, onboard with Aryan. As per the report, Prit Kamani, who was part of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, is rumoured to be a part of the show.

Earlier this year, Aryan had reportedly organised a test shoot in a Mumbai studio.

Aryan's passion for writing and directing has been out in the open for a while now as his father Shah Rukh had earlier said, "He's been writing, directing, and learning stuff for four years. It’s one of the highest levels of studies at the University of Southern California to become a filmmaker."

The untitled project will be Aryan foray into the entertainment industry after he grabbed attention last year for all the wrong reasons. Aryan was arrested in October 2021 during a raid on the cruise ship off Mumbai. He was released on bail after three weeks. Following an eight-month investigation by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau, Aryan was cleared in May with NCB saying that there was no evidence showing he possessed banned drugs or was involved in trafficking.