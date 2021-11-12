Aryan Khan to have quiet birthday celebration at home following release from jail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son turns 24 on Saturday

Photo: @__aryan__/Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 2:39 PM

For Aryan Khan, who turns 24 on Saturday, it will be one of the quietest, most low-key birthdays in years.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and released on bail more than 25 days later, will be at Mannat, the Bandra home with just his parents.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB in a case that has turned sensational with allegations by a Maharashtra minister against a key official of the bureau and counter-charges and a free flow of verbal abuses by the two sides, even as SRK and his family have maintained silence.

According to media reports on Friday, the superstar has decided to resume his long-delayed shooting schedule from next week.

But his trusted bodyguard, Ravi Singh, may not be able to accompany the superstar, as he wants him to be with Aryan over the next few weeks. SRK’s son has to report to the NCB office every Friday and is not allowed to travel out of Mumbai.

ALSO READ:

Aryan’s sister, Suhana Khan, posted old pictures of the two of them with SRK. “i love u,” she wrote along four old images of the superstar with his two kids.

Another celebrity who posted nostalgic pictures of the family was Juhi Chawla, who has signed a Rs100,000 bond in a local court as surety for Aryan.

“Happy Birthday Aryan !,” she tweeted. “Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed , protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you .⭐️🌟💕💕😇😇🙏🏻🙏🏻500 trees pledged in your name .🙏🌴🌟 Jay, Juhi , Jahnavi , Arjun and all ours .”