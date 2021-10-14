>
HOME > Entertainment

Aryan Khan case: No bail today; order deferred until Oct 20

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on October 14, 2021

A total of 20 people have been arrested so far.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will remain in jail until at least October 20.

According to local media reports, the judge in the high profile Mumbai cruise ship drug case has reserved his order on the youngster's bail plea.

He is now expected to rule on the same after the Indian festival of Dussehra.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested with regard to the case so far.




 
 
 

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 