Aryan Khan breaks social media hiatus to post pics with siblings, Shah Rukh Khan comments

One of the most famous ‘star kids’ in Bollywood, Aryan Khan, broke his social media hiatus of over a year to post photographs with his equally famous siblings, AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan.
The first picture shows Aryan in a group hug with sister Suhana and brother AbRam, while the second features both brothers in a rather adorable pose.
Aryan captioned the pictures ‘Hat-trick’ and drew a comment from none other than his Bollywood superstar dad, Shah Rukh Khan, who wrote, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!”
Meanwhile, Suhana Khan also dropped comments “Love u” as well as a ‘Thanks for the crop”, indicated perhaps that she had been cut out of the second picture.
Aryan’s last post was a shot of himself over a year ago, which he captioned, “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess.”
While it remains to be seen if Aryan will follow his famous father into films, Suhana is currently filming Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also features Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.
