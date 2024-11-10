Aruna Irani on nephew Aman's Bollywood debut

Bollywood actors Akanksha Sharma and Aman Indra Kumar (R) (Photo by AFP)

Veteran actor Aruna Irani on Saturday was a the launch ceremony of the film Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which will mark the Bollywood debut of her nephew Aman Indra Kumar.

At the event, she said: "I wish luck to the entire team of Tera Yaar Hoon Main. I hope everyone gets success. I wish the best for my child Aman...may he reach greater heights. I have seen him dancing and I must tell you that he dances extremely well. I am sure he will bring glory to the family," Aruna Irani said.

The Mahurat ceremony was also attended by Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn, who introduced Aman Indra Kumar to the media at the event.

Khan and Devgn reminisced about their days shooting Ishq with Indra Kumar and offered their best wishes to his son, Aman Kumar, for his much-anticipated debut.