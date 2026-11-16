Why Arun Govil took 3 months to say yes to Dashrath's role in 'Ramayana'

For a generation of viewers, Arun Govil will always be Lord Ram. But when the actor was offered the role of Ram’s father, King Dashrath, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, he wasn’t immediately convinced. In fact, it took almost three months — and some persistent persuasion — before he agreed to join the film starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking to Variety India, Govil said his first response to the offer was a firm reluctance rather than excitement about returning to the epic in a different role.

“Would you believe it, I didn’t want to do it at all. Frankly speaking, I didn’t feel the need for it when it was offered to me. But then, these people were so insistent. Nitesh Tiwari was so adamant,” he said.

Three months of persuasion

Govil, whose portrayal of Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 television series Ramayan made him synonymous with the character, now plays the father of Kapoor’s Ram. It is a full-circle casting choice, but one the filmmakers apparently had to work hard to secure.

Recalling their efforts, Govil said the team kept telling him that he had to take on the part. Eventually, their persistence came with a comparison involving the film’s leading men.

“It took me almost three months to say yes. They were after me. It came to such a situation that they started saying that it was very easy to sign Yash and Ranbir. But it was very difficult to sign Dashrath. So, finally, I said yes,” he said.

While Govil was candid about not initially wanting the role, he did not elaborate on why he felt no need to accept it.

From playing Ram to understanding his father

Once he had agreed, however, finding his way into Dashrath’s emotions was less complicated. Govil said his years of association with Ramayan meant he already understood the father whose choices and heartbreak shape Ram’s journey.

“Even at the time of Ram, Dashrath was comprehensible to me. To understand Ram’s emotions, Dashrath’s emotions were there in front of me,” he explained.

There was a personal connection, too. Govil said being the father of a 46-year-old son helped him relate to the character, adding that “the paternal emotions came naturally to me”. Rather than approaching Dashrath as someone entirely new, he drew on both his experience of the epic and his own life as a parent.

“Dashrath is not an ordinary father. He is a king. He has to maintain decorum even when his heart is breaking, even when his beloved son is banished,” he added.

His return to the epic also comes with an awareness of how firmly audiences can hold on to a familiar screen image. Govil recalled playing Lakshman opposite Jeetendra’s Ram in the 1997 film Lav Kush — a casting decision he said he had warned the makers about, believing viewers would struggle to accept him in another role so soon after his television portrayal of Ram. In his assessment, it “didn’t go down well at all”.

Dashrath marks another shift, this time from the devoted son to the grieving father. It may have taken the filmmakers three months to get their yes, but Govil’s explanation suggests that understanding the man was easier than accepting the offer.