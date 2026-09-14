Iraqi artist Saad Twaij brings memories of Baghdad to first Dubai exhibition

Iraqi artist Saad Twaij is bringing his work to Dubai for the first time with an exhibition exploring memories of Baghdad, heritage and the cities that have shaped his life.

Fragments of Memories will run at Hestia Gallery from September 20 to October 5, bringing together earlier paintings alongside more recent abstract works.

Twaij left Iraq after decades of conflict and has lived in the UAE for more than 15 years. While Baghdad remains a recurring presence in his paintings, his work also draws on places he has encountered during travels through Jordan, Oman and Türkiye.

Instead of painting the cities exactly as they are, Twaij draws on memories of their buildings, landscapes and everyday life.

“I never sketch before painting. I start directly with images from my past and what I see every day, then I compose without thinking, I believe this is how cities are built.” Twaij said.

His Iraqi heritage also runs throughout the exhibition, with references to Babylonian and Assyrian history appearing alongside reflections on how Baghdad has changed over time.

One of the works, Baghdad City, depicts the Tigris in black, a deliberate choice reflecting a difficult period in Iraq’s recent history.

It contrasts with Twaij’s memories of growing up in Baghdad, when the city held an important place in the region’s cultural and artistic scene.

Despite the themes of conflict and displacement, his paintings remain rich in colour.

His connection to Iraq can also be traced back to his artistic education. Twaij studied at Baghdad’s Institute and College of Fine Arts under some of the country’s influential modern artists, including Faiq Hassan, Shakir Hassan Al Said, Rafa al-Nasiri, Kadhim Hayder and Ali Talib.

His newer paintings have become increasingly abstract, while continuing to draw on memories of Iraq and the different cities he has encountered over the years.

For Twaij, the exhibition brings together memories of the Baghdad he grew up in with the places he encountered after leaving Iraq.

Fragments of Memories runs from September 20 to October 5 at Hestia Gallery in Dubai. The gallery is open daily from 10am to 6pm.