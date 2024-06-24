Art dealer pitches for Michael Jackson museum in Dubai on his 15th death anniversary

He will be reprising his role as Justin Russo in the show
On the eve of the 15th anniversary of Michael Jackson's death, Peter Gressmann, a longtime UAE-based German fine art dealer and founder of the non-profit organisation ArtforumUAE, has proposed establishing a museum dedicated to the King of Pop in Dubai.
Michael Jackson, celebrated globally for his groundbreaking contributions to music and dance, is less known for his talents as a visual artist. Gressmann says he has access to a collection of Jackson's works, totaling 140 pieces. This includes a large-scale installation with a bronze sculpture of Jackson himself, considered a notable museum piece.
“Then there are drawings and paintings that Michael created himself,” Gressmann explains. “In all his art, certain motifs stand out—he often features Baroque-style chairs, gates, keys, and the number 7, since he was the seventh child in his family. One particularly unique piece is a portrait of his pet chimpanzee, Bubbles, which shows a monkey-like face merging into an ornate lounge chair.”
According to Gressmann, Jackson was a self-taught artist, primarily using drawing sketches and paintings. “He had a knack for converting everyday objects into cult symbols,” Gressmann says. “His sketchbooks are filled with studies of his favourite objects in endless permutations. Jackson also created portraits, including a small sketch of Paul McCartney and a large drawing of George Washington. His self-portraits are particularly striking, like one humorous four-panel drawing charting his growth, and another darker one depicting him as a child cowering in a corner, reflecting on his fragility.”
"I think a Michael Jackson Museum will bring visitors from all over the world to Dubai for decades," Gressmann states. "I say this not only as an art dealer but also as a tourist expert."
Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009, from cardiac arrest induced by acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 50.
