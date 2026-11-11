Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh gets engaged to actor Samreen Kaur in New Zealand: 'Hi fiancé'

Arshdeep Singh has a new title off the cricket field: fiancé. The India fast bowler and actor-model Samreen Kaur announced their engagement on November 11, sharing photographs of a seaside proposal in New Zealand, where he is currently touring with the Indian team.

The pictures captured Arshdeep down on one knee with a ring, followed by an embrace as the couple celebrated the moment. Samreen also shared selfies and a closer look at her engagement ring. The exact location of the proposal has not been disclosed.

“And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (hi fiancé),” she wrote on Instagram.

From ‘My person’ to ‘Hi fiancé’

While their engagement makes things official, the couple have been sharing glimpses of their relationship for several months. Arshdeep publicly acknowledged their romance on July 26, posting two photographs with Samreen and a short caption: “My Person”.

Earlier in the year, she had been spotted supporting Punjab Kings during the IPL, while pictures of the pair together in Dharamshala had fuelled speculation about their relationship.

More recently, the cricketer posted a romantic reel from New Zealand. Shared on October 28, the video showed him taking Samreen’s hand and drawing her closer as the two smiled at each other. Neither has publicly detailed when they first met or began dating.

The proposal comes a week after Arshdeep gave fans another glimpse into their relationship during India’s first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland. Asked about his dance celebration during the match, the pacer revealed that the moves had a personal meaning.

“That's for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we're out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration. So this was for her,” he was quoted as saying.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen is an actor, model and social-media personality from Jammu and Kashmir. She was a finalist in Femina Miss India 2018, representing Jammu and Kashmir, and has appeared in music videos featuring artists including Guru Randhawa, Badshah and Jubin Nautiyal.

The couple have yet to share a wedding date or details of their plans. For now, fans can enjoy a glimpse of how it all began with a proposal by the sea.