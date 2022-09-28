Around the UAE: Top things to do on September 28

From pool day to ladies night, there's lots to do this Wednesday in the UAE

By CT Desk Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 9:11 AM

Pool day out

Head to Address Beach Resort for a swimming pool session this Wednesday. At the venue, visitors can enjoy sun lounges located on the white sandy beachfront, and take a dive in the adult pool, or in the family pool. Little ones can also hop in on the Kids' Splash Pad. From 9am till sunset. Dh380 for adults, Dh150 for kids (inclusive of food and beverage voucher valued at Dh150).

Latin night

W Lounge at W Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi is holding its Latin nights on Wednesdays. So prepare yourselves for all the Latin inspired treats, and put on your dance shoes for all the incredible beats by DJ Polin. Dh79 per person with free flow of selected beverages and a platter of nibbles. Every Wednesday, from 8pm till late.

Ladies Night

Gather your gal pals and head to Weslodge Saloon and enjoy a night to remember from 68 floors up. Ladies can avail two complimentary beverages on arrival, 30 per cent off on select main courses, and two additional complimentary beverages with main courses. From 5.30pm till 12am, every Wednesday.