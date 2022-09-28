Around the UAE: Top things to do on September 28

'We connected the very second we met': Parineeti Chopra on working with Harrdy Sandhu in 'Code Name Tiranga'
The Bollywood actor looks forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the film
Pool day out
Head to Address Beach Resort for a swimming pool session this Wednesday. At the venue, visitors can enjoy sun lounges located on the white sandy beachfront, and take a dive in the adult pool, or in the family pool. Little ones can also hop in on the Kids' Splash Pad. From 9am till sunset. Dh380 for adults, Dh150 for kids (inclusive of food and beverage voucher valued at Dh150).
Latin night
W Lounge at W Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi is holding its Latin nights on Wednesdays. So prepare yourselves for all the Latin inspired treats, and put on your dance shoes for all the incredible beats by DJ Polin. Dh79 per person with free flow of selected beverages and a platter of nibbles. Every Wednesday, from 8pm till late.
Ladies Night
Gather your gal pals and head to Weslodge Saloon and enjoy a night to remember from 68 floors up. Ladies can avail two complimentary beverages on arrival, 30 per cent off on select main courses, and two additional complimentary beverages with main courses. From 5.30pm till 12am, every Wednesday.
The couple have named their baby girl Ilaria Catalina Irena
Ranveer Singh is another actor who is rumoured to appear in the second instalment
The film which also stars Paresh Rawal is expected to release in 2023
The Bollywood duo are expected to get hitched in October
The singers and their fans have clashed over the popular number
Abu Dhabi’s stunning architectural landscape and desert dunes were featured in
The investigation showed that conman Sukesh Chandrashekar had gifted her top models of BMW cars, designer bags, diamond earrings, and more