Around the UAE: Top things to do on October 4

From quiz nights to new menu, there's lots to try this Tuesday

Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 9:42 AM

Quiz night

Put your knowledge to test at 71 Sports Bar Dubai's quiz night every Tuesday from 8pm onwards. The popular relaxation spot at Trump International Golf Club Dubai hosts a quiz night featuring great prizes and serves great food and drinks for visitors to indulge in.

Try out a new menu

Popular pit barbecue restaurant Famous Dave is inviting all meat lovers to try out their new limited menu featuring delicious rib offerings including The Belly Grinder, Louisiana Aromatic Rice and Rib, and more across shareable appetizers and platters. The limited-edition menu is available until November at all stores in the UAE including the ones in Nakheel Mall, Dubai Festival City, and Al Jimi Mall.

Birthday Bash

Dubai's experimental play museum OliOli is turning 5 this October and the celebrations are grand. The venue is inviting families to celebrate with them their 5-year journey with several activities and games. Play-a-thon, a new temporary exhibition until October 30, makes friends and families test their skills in various specially curated multiplayer games. Special events and workshops for Diwali and Halloween will also be available later this month. OliOli is also giving free ticket upgrades on all tickets purchased to visit in October. Tickets start from Dh126 for 1 Child + 1 Adult. Advanced booking is mandatory.