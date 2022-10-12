Around the UAE: Top things to do on October 13

From Halloween festivities to Japanese nights, there's lots to do this Thursday

By CT Desk Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 4:16 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 4:17 PM

Celebrate Halloween early

Middle East's largest Hollywood-inspired theme park Motiongate has a special trick and treat in store. Visitors can enjoy an array of Halloween activities at the venue which will transform into a scary family destination. This month, from Wednesdays to Sundays, 4pm onwards, guests can discover the park's frightful decorations, live entertainment, scare zones, and new haunted houses. Child-friendly ‘not-so-spooky’ Halloween festivities including meet and greet opportunities with fan-favourite Halloween characters, Halloween Candy Grab, zombie themed food, and limited-edition scary merch, will be available at the event.

Sakura Nights

Feeling Japanese? Head to the trendy Two.0 restaurant at Cove Beach Dubai for a classic dining experience. The venue is hosting Sakura Nights every Thursday from 8pm till 11pm. The restaurant features an indoor seating as well as an outdoor lounge to unwind and relish authentic Japanese cuisine. Dh249 for a sharing-style platter featuring authentic Japanese favourites like Miso Soup Edamame, Spicy Tuna Temaki, Crab Dynamite Roll, and many more, as well as beverages.

Arab Fashion Week

Arab Fashion Week with Couture FW 22/23 and Spring Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear shows are currently underway till October 15, as announced by the Arab Fashion Council and Dubai Design District (d3). Over 35 designers from the creative world have united for the event staged at the city’s design and fashion pulse. An occasion of firsts, UAE-based brand The Giving Movement will debut its new range of clothing named FiftyMade on the catwalk, while Atelier Forger will take centre stage as the first Syrian label to showcase at Arab Fashion Week. The public is invited to view the live shows via the Arab Fashion Week and Arab fashion Council social media platforms.

Celebrate love and light

Celebrate traditional Indian festival Karwa Chauth with your beloved one at Bombay Brasserie, Dubai. The team has prepared an authentic offering to mark the occasion. Family and friends can indulge in a four-course vegetarian set menu with dishes including Paneer Bhurji Bai, Dal Gurudwara, Subz Dum Biryani, Shahi Tukra, and more. Thursday, October 6 from 6pm till 11:30pm. Dh225 per person for a 4-course set menu inclusive of a welcome drink.

Live DJ Sessions

Renowned DJs from Ibiza Global Radio DJ Nana Mom, JP Mayeur, and more are set to take the stage to turn up the volume at The Birdcage, Downtown Dubai's latest nightlife spot. The live DJ sessions dubbed Sounds of Levitation take place Wednesday to Sunday, from 7pm till closing. The music shows are paired with performances, exceptional drinks, and mouth-watering cuisines.

Watch an Arabic film

Arabic short film AL-SIT, directed by Suzannah Mirghani, is currently being screened at Cinema Akil during the Arab Cinema Week, which began October 7. The film will be screened on Thursday, October 13 at 7pm followed by a discussion with the director Arab Cinema Week, an annual journey through the region where stories are the only borders to traverse, aims to bring together the audience and film makers. Nine features and six short films will be screened with six prominent Arab film makers in attendance .