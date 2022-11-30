Around the UAE: Top things to do on November 30

CT brings you a list of fun-filled events and activities around town

By CT Desk Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 9:15 AM Last updated: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 9:16 AM

Catch all the World Cup action or try out some new dining venues around the country.

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Catch all the live action from Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar at the World Cup Fan Zone at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Cheer for your favourite team as well as indulge in an array of food and beverages, entertainment, and all things football. The Fan Zone will run from November 20 till December 18 and will feature a super-sized LED screen, food and beverages, entertainment, and other fun activities. Dh180 per person minimum spend.

53 Restaurant & Lounge

53 Restaurant & Lounge is inviting patrons to catch the thrilling Fifa World Cup 2022 matches on six state-of-the-art LED screens at the venue which will also feature fun-filled World Cup festivities. Visitors can also indulge into a delectable selection of Mediterranean-Asian fusion bar bites and choose from an array of fantastic beverages as well as shisha. Prices will vary per game.

Museum of the Future

Take advantage of the extra hours at Museum of the Future which has added more slots for visitors. Visitors can now book slots for as late as 7.30pm. Tickets for the extended slots are now on sale and the new opening hours are available starting today. Tickets provide full access to the museum’s unique and immersive experiences. The Museum of the Future welcomes its visitors daily from 10am-9pm.

Weslodge Ladies Night

Relax and unwind with your gal pals at Weslodge Saloon which is running a ladies night offer on Wednesdays. Ladies can enjoy unlimited beverages from 8pm-12am for Dh100 per lady as well as 30% off world class main plates from the a la carte menu. Visitors can choose from a mix of signature North American plates including Canadian whole lobster tagliatelle, pastrami short rib, truffle and burrata risotto or grilled tiger prawns as well as a selection of sharing style expertly sourced steaks.

Theatre of Digital Arts

Dubai's top destination for digital arts, the Theatre of Digital Arts (ToDA) has collaborated with 22 digital artists and is inviting viewers to embark on a journey that will take them away from traditional fashion into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). From November 27 till December 30, visitors can see the future of fashion created live and enhanced by the magic of digital rendering. Unlike a regular runway, this one-of-a-kind exhibition will present humanity in parallel with AI to showcase collections from 22 digital artists from across the world. The performance will be a digital showcase from global artists including Nicolas from France and Frank Square from Canada.

Cafe Beirut

Enjoy the thrill of Fifa World Cup 2022 at Cafe Beirut in Downtown Dubai. The venue has put together an exquisite set menu for Dh175 per person featuring some of their most renowned and delectable dishes as well as beverages. The experience will feature many games and prizes, and one very lucky winner who guesses the score of the final Fifa World Cup game will win a ticket for two to a surprise destination.