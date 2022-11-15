Around the UAE: Top things to do on November 15

Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022

Fashion Ladies' Night

The Penthouse at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is back its popular Fashion Ladies’ Night where visitors can celebrate all things fashion. Held every Tuesday this month, the girl gang can glam up and head to the rooftop destination where the trendiest brands in town will be showcased starting 8pm onwards. Ladies will get three complimentary drinks paired with a delicious Japanese three-course meal. NBC’s Songland winner David Davis will play out the tunes for a catwalk show on the rooftop terrace. Today, Dubai-loved brands such as L’AQUA, Love by Aisha and SHE will be showcased.

Coffee Cafe

Popular coffee cafe in Dubai's Sustainable City, Spill The Beans, is back after a revamp to offer more speciality coffee and wholesome treats. Visitors can dine al fresco on pallet furniture and picnic benches, or indoors in the sustainably renovated space that has been turned into a funky modular coffee bar. Guests can also enjoy reads from the shop’s expansive book exchange library, where books can be taken home, borrowed, and donated for everyone’s pleasure. Open from 7am till 8pm.

Afternoon Tea

Spend your Tuesday afternoon sipping tea and indulging in a selection of delicious treats at the Observatory Bar & Grill. The Sky High Tea offering, priced at Dh120 per person, features a wide variety of sweet and savoury bites as well as sweet treats to dive into. Pair the offerings with the 360-degree panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina from the 52nd floor. 24-hour advance booking is required with a minimum of 2 persons. Dh170 per person, including a glass of bubbly. From 12.30pm till 5pm.

Chill by the pool

Here's your chance to relax and unwind on a Tuesday. Taj Exotica Resort & Spa's Lime Pool Bar is inviting guests to savour a variety of seasonal flavoured mojitos by the pool. From 1pm till 4pm, Dh199 for five mojitos.

Dine Italian

Italian dining destination Bussola has introduced a two-course Business Lunch with a menu of Italian dishes, available from Monday to Thursday. On Tuesdays, visitors can indulge in starters like the Burrata Classica and Tartare di Tonno con Olive, followed by Risotto ai Funghi or Salmone con Asparagi, among other options. The Business Lunch menu is priced at Dh140 per person and is available between from 12pm to 3pm.

Business Lunch at Lucia

Indulge in a three-course business lunch at Lucia, located in Address Sky View, Downtown. The venue is offering mouth-watering Italian dishes to make for a memorable daytime meal. From Monday to Thursday, 12pm-3pm. A la carte lunch available daily at Lucia from 12pm till 4pm. Dh140 per person for the business lunch.