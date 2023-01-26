Around the UAE: Top things to do on January 26

From auto shows to art exhibitions, there are plenty of exciting events taking place today in the UAE

Motorcycle Shows

Sheikh Zayed Festival has brought back the 'Extreme Weekends' featuring the long-awaited motorcycle shows. Audiences will be thrilled by professional motorcyclists and drift car drivers from around the world who will perform various stunts. The event takes place at the racing area behind Al Wathba Souq at the Festival grounds on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, till February 25.

Dubai Beats

Back again with the Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Beats is treating all music lovers in the country with some of the best rising talents from the region. Tonight, another line-up of musicians will take center stage at Dubai Design District, including Emirati musician Shamma Hamdan, Kuwaiti popstar Bader Al Shuaibi, and Lebanese artist Mouslem. Visit mydsf.ae for more details.

Immersive Meditation

Take an immersive journey at the Breathwork Meditation Session with Elisabeth Bohler, a certified meditation facilitator who will guide visitors through some mindful inner reflection with lights, sounds, and breathing techniques at the Theatre of Digital Arts. January 26, from 7.30pm onwards. Tickets from Dh200.

Meet Cartoon Characters

Popular cartoon characters will be dancing their way to City Centre Al Zahia’s Central Galleria from today. Families and little ones can get in the groove with Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer, PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall, Shimmer and Shine along with SpongeBob SquarePants every hour for half an hour from 5pm to 9pm till February 5. Kids can also partake in meet and greet sessions as well as fun-filled games and activities, some of which require a minimum spend of Dh200 at the mall.

Visit Cala Beach

Jumeirah Beach Hotel's new stunning restaurant Cala Beach is inviting diners to experience the authentic Italian menu and ambience. Cala Beach serves rich authentic Italian flavours curated by Chef Andrea Brugnetti, inspired by his hometown. Highlights from the menu include Burrata di Andria, Filetto di Manzo, Pollo Arrosto al Limone and Branzino al Guazzetto. Open daily for lunch from 12pm to 3.30pm and dinner from 6.30pm to 10pm.

Art Exhibitions

Art, culture, and co-working space in Downtown Dubai, Foundry has announced four new exhibitions representing traditional, digital, and modern art from across the world. The exhibitions include a global collective NFT show, fine art prints from Thibault Cadro’s exclusive collection, conceptual illustrations from DON and a stunning photography series from Antonio Saba. Available for viewing till February 23. For more information, visit foundry.downtowndubai.ae.