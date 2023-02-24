Around the UAE: Top things to do on February 25 and 26

Raashii Khanna stars next to the Bollywood star in Amazon Prime's latest counterfeit thriller 'Farzi'
Play Laser Tag
Xstrike in Al Quoz is inviting thrill seekers for an out-of-this-world laser tag experience on February 26, priced at Dh99 with an in-person booking, and Dh89 with an online booking for a 60-minute session of six game modes. Available from 6.15pm until closing time. Top scorers from all the missions will win tickets to attend the premiere of Adam Driver's 65 on Wednesday, March 1 at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall.
Not Just for Vegans Market
Zabeel House by Jumeirah is bringing back its popular Not Just For Vegans market. Taking place every last Sunday of the month, from 12pm until 6pm, the market is placed on the fourth floor terrace of the property. It sells everything from food to clothes and beauty products, with all items being vegan.
Kids movie night
Trendy American diner in Dubai, Sauce Diner is inviting little ones for a movie night. Kids can enjoy free popcorn, delicious food and drinks in a cozy setting that offers comfortable couches. Parents, meanwhile, can make the most of the Happy Hour deal including a buy one get one free on drinks. From 5.30pm to 7.30pm. For more information & bookings, call +971 4 3995000.
Hag Al Laila
With Ramadan around the corner, the cherished Emirati tradition of Hag Al Laila is back. The popular practice which involves children visiting homes in their neighbourhood, singing songs in exchange for sweets and treats is being highlighted at Al Shindagha Museum till March 5. Visitors can also be a part of planned activities and workshops at the creekside cultural centre and learn about the deep-rooted heritage of the UAE.
Arabic Night
Elevate your weekend with a taste of Arabia at Al Dhiyafa Grand Kitchen as part of the venue's Arabic Night. Visitors can savour a traditional Arabic cuisine with all fan-favourite dishes, live grill for an assortment of meats, and more. Taking it further, the dining experience is complemented by classic Arabic and Khaliji tunes. Every Saturday, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Dh185 per person. For more information & bookings, email hgrs.fbreservation@habtoorhospitality.com.
Immersive Yoga Experience
Start your day on the right foot with a yoga class at Infinity Des Lumieres. With stunning music synchronised with breathtaking art projected on the screens, visitors can expect a truly captivating experience for the mind, body, and soul. Attendees must bring their own yoga mats, and single-use water bottles will be provided to all participants. Every Tuesday and Saturday till March 18. Prices start at Dh150 per session.
