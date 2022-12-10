Around the UAE: Top things to do on December 10

From meeting Santa Claus to attending a live pop concert, there's lots to do in town this Saturday

By CT Desk Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 5:15 AM

Santa at The Ripe Market

The Ripe Market this year is all set to welcome a very special guest. Just in time for the festive season, Deliveroo's teal Santa will be at the venue today and tomorrow to distribute joy and gifts to all visitors between 4pm and 6pm. The Ripe Market is located at the Police Academy in Dubai.

Hooverphonic Live

Belgian pop group Hooverphonic is all set to perform their first-ever concert in Dubai. The trio of bassist Alex Callier, guitarist Raymond Geerts and lead singer Geike Arnaert will rock the stage at Dubai Opera today, from 8pm onwards. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets from Dh275, available for purchase from the venue's official website.

Nomadia at Soul Beach

Head to Soul Beach Dubai today for an epic line-up of concerts featuring world class DJs. The waterside venue hosts a string of epic 11-hour concerts every Saturday. Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee's son Esona Maphumulo, popularly known as SONA. From 12pm onwards.

Santa Run

Be a part of a festive run at Dubai Festival City. The Santa Run, returning for its fifth edition, will take place today at 8.30am at the Dubai Festival City Mall. Participants and their families can experience the Festive Market at the Race Village located at the venue. A wide variety of refreshments will also be available at the market along with the opportunity to shop from various retailers. The DFC Santa Run will open its doors at 7.30am for participants to collect their Santa outfits. For more information, visit dubaifestivalcity.com.

Watch the Fifa World Cup with football legends

Here's your chance to meet Bacary Sagna, former Arsenal, Manchester City and France International footballer. The FA Cup winner with 65 French caps will be the co-commentator for tonight's quarter-final fixtures - Morocco vs Portugal at 7pm and England vs France at 11pm - which will be screened at the The Football Park in DIFC at Gate Avenue. Walk-ins are welcome with free entry or pre-book a table fully redeemable on F&B with drinks starting from Dh45.