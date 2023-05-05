Around the UAE: Top things to do in the UAE on May 6 and 7

From watching a play to learning how to make sushi, indulge in these exciting experiences around the UAE

By CT Desk Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 5:33 PM Last updated: Fri 5 May 2023, 5:34 PM

The weekend is here and so are we with the list of exciting activities to do around the country!

Go camping at the beach

Unleash your inner camper at Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat in Abu Dhabi. Head to the enchanting island in the capital city with your friends or family and experience glamping in beachside tents and caravans. Visitors can also indulge in delicious Arabic and intercontinental cuisine as well as take part in many water sports like kite surfing, paddle board, and more.

Watch a play

Hinglish comedy play Akbar The Great Nahi Rahe (Akbar is no longer 'The Great') is coming to the UAE to entertain audiences at the 14th Sharjah Children's Reading Festival, taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah. Directed by Dr. M Sayyed Aalam, the show has garnered numerous laughs and applause from audiences since its debut in India in 2019. It stars popular Pakistani child star Ahmad Shah and his brother Abu Bakr Shah, with the Pierrot's Troupe from India leading the way. Sunday, May 7. Tickets from Dh30, available for purchase through Platinumlist.

Check out a musical tribute

Attention, live music fans! The UK Pink Floyd Experience – A Tribute Show, is returning to Dubai Opera tonight. The production will celebrate 50 years of Pink Floyd's eighth studio album, The Dark Side of The Moon, with an elaborate musical showcase featuring the iconic group's best-selling tracks. Tickets from Dh195, available on Dubai Opera website.

Attend a candlelight concert

Candlelight Concerts are back and this time the Belle Corde String Quartet will play instantly-recognisable tunes from popular Warner Bros. movies. Guests at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates will get to relive soundtracks like I’ll Be There For You from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, the Hogwarts’ Anthem from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and the theme song from the 1989 Batman, among many others on May 6, from 6.30pm onwards. Tickets from Dh150.

Learn to make sushi

Katsuya Hyde Dubai is set to take sushi lovers through the fun and educational process of mastering the art of sushi-making. Guests will have the opportunity to learn the techniques, tips and secrets of sushi making, including how to properly prepare and roll sushi, select ingredients and create that perfect balance of flavor under Chef Pavel Nigai. Every Sunday, from 12pm till 8pm, Dh299 per person. For bookings, call 04 871 1111.