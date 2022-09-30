Around the UAE: Top things to do from September 30 to October 2

Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and offers in the country

By CT Desk Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 9:30 AM

50 Cent Live

Rapper 50 Cent is in Dubai to treat fans to his greatest hits including In Da Club and Candy Shop. The artist and actor, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, will perform at the Coca Cola Arena on September 30 as part of his Green Light Gang World Tour. He will be joined onstage by G-Unit member Tony Yayo and rapper Uncle Murda. General tickets, on the other hand, start from Dh225 and can go up to Dh545. Show starts at 7:45pm.

Riwaaz fashion Exhibition

With Diwali and the festive season just around the corner, Riwaaz by Vatnani Events is back with a vibrant fashion exhibition on Saturday, October 1 at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers. 80 exhibitors are coming together to showcase designer clothing, jewellery, skincare items, accessories, home decor, footwear and gifting solutions at the exhibition. Visitors can also enjoy can enjoy free Pani Puri courtesy of Chappan Bhog at the event. Timings are 11am to 8pm, with free entry and free valet parking.

Boyce Avenue Live

American cover band Boyce Avenue are all set to dazzle music lovers in Dubai with a live performance at Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City. The three-piece band hailing from Florida will be lighting up the stage on Sunday, October 2, playing a mix of popular covers and their special blend of originals. The performance is a continuation of Live Nation’s series of unique live acts to perform at the venue. Tickets starting from Dh299 are available at ticketmaster.ae and for more information, visit www.livenation.me. Doors open at 7pm.

Electronic music gig

Electronic music duo Anna Muller and Paul Wallner, aka HVOB, will treat fans to their greatest tunes at B018.DXB. The Vienna-based artists will be at the social hotspot in Dubai on September 30, from 10pm. The gig will be followed by upbeat sets from DJs Jixo & Danz, Aleph Kaf and Julian Trax. Reserve your tables to be a part of this live performance.

DJ Boogie Blind Live

Popular DJ Boogie Blind, along with hip hop legend Pharoahe Moch and turntablist DJ Lobito Brigante, is coming to the award-winning Asian Mediterranean bar restaurant Electric Pawn Shop. DJ Boogie Blind, famous for lighting up the parties in New York, will deliver his best party sounds from hip hop and funk to disco, house and beyond in Dubai. Entry is free, doors open from 6pm. Make reservations by emailing ask@electricpawnshop.com.

Riaad Moosa Live

South African doctor-turned-comedian Riaad Moosa will deliver the best medicine - laughter - to his audiences at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates on Saturday, October 1. The comedian, who is set for a standup gig, will also be screening his latest release New Material. Doors open at 7:30pm. Tickets start from Dh150, available for purchase from Platinum List.