Around the UAE: Top things to do from October 7-9

Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and offers

By CT Desk Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 5:30 PM

Fashion exhibition

Modista is presenting AMPM with their Autumn Winter ‘22 collection Pankti on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 at the Multi Designer store Collage Fashions located in Jumeirah 1. The two-day event will take place from 11am till 7.30pm. The collaboration exhibition will feature pure linens and cottons in breezy silhouettes and delectable colours. Dresses, tunics, anarkalis, coord sets, and accessories including jewellery, belts, bags, and shoes - all will be on display this weekend.

Falguni Pathak Live

India’s Dandiya queen Falguni Pathak is in Zabeel Park Amphitheatre today and tomorrow to celebrate the festival of Navratri in Dubai. The popular Garba singer will perform live, belting out her most famous hits. So dress up in your traditional attire and head to the venue this weekend to swing your dandiya sticks for a fun-filled Garba night in presence of Falguni. Doors open at 6pm. Kids below 5 years enter free. Tickets for ages 5-12 are priced at Dh45; Dh80 for adults; Dh150 for couples; Dh225 for families.

Anime and Gaming Con

Fuel up because a trip to Al Ain is on the cards. The Al Ain Mall is hosting the Al Ain Mall Anime and Gaming Con to provide a unique experience for gamers and pop culture fans across the country. The three-day event will be held from today onwards. Free-to-attend, the event features a range of exciting activations, competitions, tournaments, retro gaming arcade, cosplay parades, gaming giveaways, and expert panel discussions. The event is being held in partnership with AD Gaming, Sharaf DG and Uprizing Events Management.

Loco Dice and Hannah Wants Live

Soho Garden brings international acts every week, and this week it is Loco Dice and Hannah Wants who will be dropping fresh beats at the iconic Dubai club. German DJ Loco is at Soho Garden Meydan today and British House Music DJ Hannah will be at Soho Garden Palm on Saturday, October 8. Doors open at 10pm. Tickets start from Dh150. Ladies enter free until 11.30pm.

Footloose Live Act

Popular film Footloose will be brought to life on stage by UK-based international performers Jake Quickenden and Darren Day at Dubai Opera on Saturday, October 8. Visitors can expect to see performances on tracks including Out for a Hero and Let’s Hear It for The Boy during the production. Ticket prices start from Dh275, available for purchase from Platinum List. From 2pm onwards.

Children's Play

Take your little ones out today for The Tiger Who Came To Tea, a family show packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs, and clumsy chaos. The stage adaptation of the classic tale will take place at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. It is produced by Nick Brooke Ltd., based on the book by Judith Kerr, and directed by David Wood OBE. Today, from 4.30pm onwards. Tickets start from Dh125.

Breast cancer awareness initiative

In a bid to spread awareness on breast cancer, Abu Dhabi’s Bawabat Al Sharq Mall has launched a campaign to pay tribute to women battling the disease, portraying them as real-life superheroes. The campaign is also calling upon the public, especially women, to show their solidarity with breast cancer patients, while also soliciting them to get regularly tested. Every woman who stops by will get a chance to pick up a present from a special box which hides many great prizes such as vouchers and other gifts. An awareness workshop is also scheduled, in addition to a henna stand. As part of breast cancer month in October, the campaign is currently underway from 2pm to 10pm everyday until Sunday, October 9.