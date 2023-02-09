Around the UAE: Things to do on February 9

From a spectacular night out to a luxurious afternoon tea, there are many ways to spend your Thursday in the country

By CT Desk Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 9:15 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 9:24 AM

With the weekend on the way you may be in the mood for a little indulgence, or you may want to channel your artistic side. Whether it's food, cultural activities or more we bring you some of the best ways to spend your Thursday in UAE.

Indulge in a luxurious Afternoon Tea

Inspired by the architecture and luxury of an iconic skyscraper duo Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the hotel introduces The Towers Afternoon Tea experience that takes guests on a culinary journey through its history, present, and future. Presented on a three-tiered stand designed to resemble the Towers, the exquisite experience reveals freshly baked scones paired perfectly with Devonshire Clotted Cream, Organic Strawberry Jam, or Apricot Whipped Butter. Guests may also indulge in a selection of five uniquely curated sandwiches and canapés crafted with fresh ingredients such as Oakwood-smoked Scottish Salmon, Alaskan King Crab, Beef Cecina, Organic Chicken, and more. End on a sweet note with eight courses of sweet delights to dig into, including Passion Fruit White Chocolate, Petite Amuse Bouche, Red Velvet Truffle, and Salted Cannels de Bordeaux, all served with a choice of quality artisan tea or coffee or fresh juices. At the hotel’s Daefi Lobby Lounge, every day from 2.30pm-6pm. Call 04 3300000.

Visit the RAK Fine Arts Festival

The 11th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival (RAKFAF) is underway at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village – the historic home of the ancient Al Za’ab tribe and pearling village dating back to the 17th century. More than 120 local and international artists from over 35 countries are showcasing their work under the theme of ‘Nature’, inspired by the region’s ‘Arabian Almond’. It’s a celebration of the connection of the Emirate’s cultural heritage with its natural beauty and its efforts to preserve the environment for a sustainable future.

Celebrate World Pizza Day

Mark the occasion with a choice of eight Neapolitan pizza flavours made with homemade tomato sauce and fresh Mozzarella cheese, from One Life, JVC. The outlet is offering a 30% discount on their pizzas for dine-in and delivery, on Deliveroo. There are five vegetarian options, one for vegans and two options for meat lovers. The offer is available today, from 12pm-10pm.

Immerse yourself in the world of Van Gogh

The Theatre of Digital Art invites audiences for an awe-inspiring journey into the world of Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most influential figures in the history of Western art. Catch a room full of dancing colours and glistening lights that will transport visitors into another realm. The exhibition successfully integrates digital art, educational content, and a digital actor - “Van Gogh” - himself to offer a truly immersive experience. A voiceover narrates the life of the artist through his own eyes, captured in the many letters he wrote to his brother. Projections animate the ceiling and all the walls around the visitors, including the stage area, giving visitors a sensation of the artist’s paintings as if they are living and breathing. The experience lasts 45 minutes and runs on a loop with no beginning or end accompanied by a combination of neo-classical and classical music signifying the artist's tumultuous journey. The exhibition will showcase the best of the post-impressionist era and the evolution of Van Gogh’s art throughout the years. Till February 28, from 10am-10pm with tickets priced at Dh125 and family packages available.

Get out with your BFFs

Sometimes, the whole gang deserves a good deal on a night out. That’s where Trader Vic’s comes in with its Thursday ladies’ and gents’ night combo deal. Ladies enjoy three drinks and two starters for Dh99, while guys pay Dh149. From 7pm-11pm, at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. Call 04 3182319.

Find the art beat

Four eclectic exhibitions currently on at progressive art space Foundry in Downtown Dubai, include a global collective NFT show, fine art prints from Thibault Cadro’s exclusive collection, conceptual illustrations from DON and a stunning photography series from Antonio Saba. Till February 23.