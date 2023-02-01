Around the UAE: Six things to do on February 1

From an art exhibition and ramen lunch offer to sustainable shopping, there's plenty to do in the country today

By CT Desk Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 12:22 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 12:37 PM

Whether it's an engaging art exhibition, a sustainable shopping experience or a break from work for a quick lunch with your colleagues, there's no dearth of options of how to spend your Wednesday here in the country.

Art exhibition in DIFC

Ukrainian artist Maria Lys will unveil her ‘Lunar’ exhibition at BOCCARA Gallery in Gate Avenue, DIFC, displaying multiple perspectives of the sun and moon representing multilayered emotions, harmonized energy and wellbeing.

The exhibition will run throughout February (10am-10 pm daily) and is free to attend for the general public. The public can also attend the exhibition’s launch night today from 6-9pm and meet the artist.

The Voice star at Palazzo Versace

The newest face to hit the stage at Q’s Bar & Lounge, Zaxai is set to bring a spark to the award-winning live music venue located at Palazzo Versace Dubai, with a series of captivating and raw performances throughout February and March. Zaxai rose to fame during the blind audition round of NBC’s The Voice, and went on to be amongst the show’s top 24 finalists in 2018.

A versatile artist, Zaxai has the impressive ability to perform in six languages, including English, French, Creole, Spanish, Italian and Russian. Wednesday to Sunday, 7pm-1am. Dh250 per person minimum spend on Wednesday and Thursday and Dh350 per person from Friday to Sunday.

Sustainable pop-up

City Centre Deira has launched a sustainable pop-up market which brings together eco-friendly brands and small businesses selling sustainable and environmentally friendly products, from handbags and accessories to vegan skincare and gift items. Till February 7.

Ladies Night

Ladies Night at Deck Se7en is the place to be for girls looking for a laid-back evening with stunning views of Dubai.

Taking place every Wednesday from 7 pm to 10 pm, ladies can enjoy the sunset of the city whilst being treated to three complimentary beverages and a 25% discount on the a la carte menu inclusive of favourites such as Chicken Schnitzel, Roasted Bass and Cheeseburger. At Novotel Dubai Al Barsha. Every Wednesday, 7pm to 10pm. WhatsApp 056 9994822 for bookings.

Heritage Village in Abu Dhabi

The Heritage Village, located at the heart of the Sheikh Zayed Festival grounds, showcases the UAE’s heritage through a replica of the four main environments - marine, desert, mountain, and agricultural - where the Emirati civilization settled and flourished.

Each replica gives visitors glimpses of early life in the UAE through life-sized mock-ups that were created to reflect the realities of those environments. Many traditional crafts in the Village will remind new generations of an earlier way of life. The Heritage Village also features a UAE Heritage Studio that allows tourists and visitors to take memorable photos in traditional Emirati clothing, and offers a traditional grocery shop, “Al Dukan”, which features food items that are nostalgic to Emiratis.

Weekday ramen lunch break

YUi in Dubai Design District has introduced a new set lunch menu, available on weekdays from 12pm – 4pm, and priced at Dh68 for a combination of a special donburi dish of the day accompanied by a choice of delicious ramen per person. Full-to-the-brim bowls will serve up an option of shio or shoyu broth with in-house ramen noodles, topped with menma, sweet corn and spring onions.

A daily changing donburi rice dish includes options like chicken katsu with tartar sauce, salmon teriyaki, bibimbap, yangnyeom Korean fried chicken, karaage curry, mabo tofu and more. Call 04 2434217.