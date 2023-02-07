Around the UAE: Six things to do on February 7

From a flavourful business lunch to unwinding at the beach, there is plenty to do in the country today

Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 9:18 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 9:25 AM

Looking for a great place to grab lunch with your colleagues on a week day? Want to spend some time browsing a unique exhibition? Or do you happen to be off today and find the beach beckoning? Whatever be your fancy, we have options to cover it with our engaging list of things to do in the UAE today.

Do the ‘Wok and Walk’

With menus starting at Dh59, Charm Thai’s Wok and Walk menu should tempt patrons to try a business lunch at Crowne Plaza, Dubai Marina. Experience a flavourful explosion of original Thai spices and expect authentic Thai curries, the Larb Gai – finely minced chicken, and more along with freshly prepared wok-fried items right from pan to plate! Monday to Friday, 1-4pm. WhatsApp 054 997 8598 for bookings.

Beach it up today

Azure Beach located at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR has announced reduced prices for guests to indulge in a beach day! The new entry fees, including a single snubbed and towel, are Dh200, Mondays to Thursdays (with Dh100 redeemable on food and drinks), and Dh300, Fridays to Sundays (with Dh150 redeemable on food and drinks). Guests can also enjoy great offers and activations taking place at the adults-only pool. Enjoy live entertainment including dancers, contemporary violinists and more every day of the week except Mondays, from 2-5pm. Call 052 7779472.

Make a coffee stop

Make your Tuesday memorable with a visit to Hoof, an immersive, local hub for coffee lovers. Hoof is an aesthetic cafe with neutral hues that offers breakfast, pastries, and lunch bites paired with superior coffee beans sourced from thirteen countries and roasted by Archers to produce the perfect cup! Tied with an equestrian theme, the cafe is a wholesome experience from start to finish.

Take the kids to Winterland

Head to the Magical Winterland at experiential play museum OliOli. It's a temporary exhibition on till February 19, where kids can explore over 700 miniature figurines, including buildings, landscapes and lots of joyful citizens! Kids will be able to enjoy a Magical scavenger hunt that will take over the whole museum. Solve the hunt with your family for a special treat from the cafe! You will also be able to interact with more than 15 hidden portals and discover a wonderful wizardly world. Magical Winterland is included in all Standard Plus tickets starting from Dh146 for 1 Child + 1 Adult. Visit olioli.ae for more information.

Indulge in a new menu

Pan-Asian restaurant in the heart of The Greens, Lah Lah, has rolled out a revamped menu that promises diners a fresh and pioneering gastronomical experience, with innovative takes on classics, such as Bao, Salmon Tataki, Wagyu Dumplings, and Shaking Beef. For those who enjoy communal dining, Lah Lah now also offers a host of sharing platters. New additions to the dessert menu include Fruit Spring Rolls, Deep-Fried Ice Cream and Classic Mango Sticky Rice. Open daily till 12am, with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays. Call 04 5191111.

Experience an open-air exhibition

Supporting local and international artists displaying more than 70 sculptures and artworks, DIFC Sculpture Park’s open-air exhibition calls you to step outside your day-to-day boundaries and explore different art movements from around the world that make up the extraordinary ‘Tales Under the Gate’. From February 7 - September 30, at Under The Gate building.